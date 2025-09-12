Comeback Falls Short, Threshers' Season Ends in Lakeland

LAKELAND, FL - Despite scoring the opening run in the first, the Clearwater Threshers (68-60, 0-2) surrendered the lead early and couldn't come back in a 7-5 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (75-53) at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday night. The Threshers end their season after two playoff games for the second-straight year.

Jonathan Hogart began the second game of the postseason with a leadoff walk against Lakeland's starter Luke Stofel. He advanced to second on a one-out walk by Raider Tello and tagged up to third on a flyout. With two outs in the opening frame, Will Vierling sent a single to left field, allowing Hogart to score from third with the game's first run. Lakeland got four runs on five hits to take a three-run lead after the opening frame.

Tyler Pettorini led off the second inning with a base hit and moved to second after avoiding a tag on a fielder's choice. With one out in the frame, Hogart hit a grounder to third. After the throw to second for the first out, Lakeland second baseman Junior Tilien's throw sailed over the first baseman's glove, allowing Pettorini to score from third on the error and cutting the Lakeland advantage to two runs.

In the third inning, Luke Davis got a one-out base hit to start things off for the Threshers, and he moved to second following a single from Vierling. With two outs in the frame, Pettorini sent his second single of the series into right field, plating Davis from second and moving within one run of the Flying Tigers. Lakeland got the run back in the home half of the third on an RBI double to bring their lead back to two runs. They added one more on an error in the bottom of the fifth to pad their lead to 6-3.

The Flying Tigers picked up two hits in a row to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, with the second knock coming in as an RBI double to increase Lakeland's lead to four runs. Vierling started a rally with a one-out single in the eighth inning. Matt Ferrara reached on an error that moved Vierling to second, and Tyler Pettorini reached on a mishandled fielder's choice to load the bases. Two more errors led to runs for the Threshers in back-to-back at-bats, with Clearwater cutting the deficit to two runs after eight innings. Clearwater put the tying run aboard before the first out of the ninth but could not complete the comeback as their season ended with a 7-5 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Gage Wood (0-1) surrendered four runs on five hits with one walk allowed in 1.0 inning to take the loss. Ryan Degges allowed one run on three hits with one walk in 2.0 innings. Giuseppe Velásquez surrendered one unearned run on one hit in 2.0 innings. Adilson Peralta tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning with one walk and one strikeout. Gabe Craig surrendered one run on two hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of work. Danyony Pulido pitched a scoreless ninth with one hit allowed.

Davis has two hits in each of the first two playoff games...Both of Velásquez's relief appearances this season came in Lakeland...Pulido didn't allow a run in the final three innings of his 2025 campaign...Vierling secured his first career three-hit game...Davis had two hits and one run scored in both playoff games...Dawson and Jimenez entered as pinch runners in the ninth.







