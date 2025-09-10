Eight Former Threshers to Play in Arizona Fall League

CLEARWATER, FL - With the end of the minor league season drawing to a close, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced that they will send eight of their top prospects to the Arizona Fall League, with all eight players having played for the Clearwater Threshers since 2022. Half of these prospects suited up for the Threshers in 2024 and 2025, with two playing games at BayCare Ballpark over this past season. The Phillies will send the following eight minor league players to the Arizona Fall League next month to suit up for the Surprise Saguaros:

OF Dante Nori (2024-2025 Thresher)

INF Carson DeMartini (2024 Thresher)

INF Aidan Miller (2023-2024 Thresher)

RHP Eiberson Castellano (2022-2023 Thresher)

RHP Jack Dallas (2022-2023 Thresher)

RHP Jaydenn Estanista (2023-2024 Thresher)

RHP Daniel Harper (2022-2023, 2025 Thresher)

RHP Tommy McCollum (2022-2023 Thresher)

RHP Daniel Harper began his professional career with the Clearwater Threshers in 2022, making an instant impact on the bullpen when he debuted in August against the St. Lucie Mets. Harper tossed 1.0 scoreless inning in his first professional appearance and finished with seven relief outings with just one earned run allowed over his first 8.1 innings as a pro. Unfortunately, injuries shortened the start to his career, beginning his first full season as a pro in June of 2023 with Clearwater. After throwing in 51 games in High-A and Double-A in 2024, Harper began 2025 in Double-A Reading, but fell injured before restarting his season on a rehab assignment with the Threshers in May and June of this season. After fanning six batters in 4.1 innings with the Threshers, Harper swiftly moved through Double-A to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, following 7.2 shutout innings over six relief appearances with Reading. Harper will finish the season in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, as he has compiled a 2-2 record in the final two months of the season in Allentown.

INF Aidan Miller was a crucial part of the Threshers' playoff run in 2023, bursting onto the scene after the Phillies drafted him in the First Round of the 2023 MLB Draft. After a solid ten games with Clearwater in the regular season, Miller led the 2023 Florida State League Playoffs in hits (8) and batting average (.348) with starts in all six games. His first career home run was a go-ahead blast that gave the Threshers a lead that led to clinching a spot in the FSL Championship Series in September of 2023. Next season, Miller hit five more and drove in 26 runs in 39 games with Clearwater before a promotion to High-A Jersey Shore at the end of May 2024. Aidan was instrumental in helping Clearwater clinch a second-straight first-half championship, and finished the season with a promotion to Double-A after posting an OPS of .797 and driving in 32 batters in Jersey Shore. He began 2025 in Double-A Reading after an invitation to Phillies Spring Training at BayCare Ballpark, and became the first Fightin Phil to steal 50 or more bases in almost 40 years. Aidan will finish his 2025 campaign in Triple-A Lehigh Valley after earning his first call-up to the IronPigs at the beginning of the month.

There have been few players who have risen faster through the Phillies system over the last few seasons than Dante Nori. The outfielder began 2025 in Clearwater after slugging a pair of walkoff hits in 14 games for the Threshers after the Phillies made him their first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. His production improved considerably as the season wore on, batting well over .300 in his final three months as a Thresher before earning a call-up to High-A Jersey Shore in mid-August. At the time of his departure, Nori was the Florida State League Leader in hits (111) and runs scored (63) while still standing second among all Florida State Leaguers with 11 triples. His strong play over the summer earned him a Phillies co-hitter of the month nod in July, finishing the month with three of his four home runs as a Thresher, ten stolen bases, and a .324 batting average in 17 July games. At the conclusion of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 2025 season, Nori was sent up to Double-A Reading, where he posted a single and stole one base in his Double-A debut.







