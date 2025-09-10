Detroit Tigers to Break Ground on State-Of-The-Art Player Development Academy

LAKELAND, FL | The Detroit Tigers and the City of Lakeland are proud to announce the groundbreaking of the Detroit Tigers Player Development Academy, a cutting-edge residential and training facility designed to elevate the organization's player development efforts and invigorate its culture of excellence. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Tigertown, 2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL.

Replacing the aging Fetzer Hall player dormitory, the new academy is a collaborative investment between the Detroit Tigers and the City of Lakeland, reinforcing the long-standing partnership between the club and the community it has called its Spring Training home since 1934.

The four-story, 59,000+ square-foot facility will serve as a year-round hub for Tigers minor league and developmental players. The building will feature:

76 sleeping rooms to house players

A 200-seat dining hall with world-class kitchen facilities

A spacious player lounge and recreation area

A flexible, multi-purpose meeting room accommodating up to 200 people

Administrative office space

Designed by Wannemacher-Jensen Architects of St. Petersburg, FL and constructed by Rodda Construction of Lakeland, FL, the Academy will set a new standard in professional baseball player care and development.

"This project is about more than just bricks and mortar-it's about creating a best-in-class player experience," said Bob Donahay, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts. "The new Player Development Academy will help foster an environment where players can grow, recover, and thrive, both on and off the field."

The Academy will support the Tigers' robust year-round player programming, including:

Spring Training

Extended Spring Training

Florida State League (Lakeland Flying Tigers)

Florida Complex League (Rookie League Tigers)

Fall and Winter Specialized Skill Camps

Player Injury Rehabilitation Programs

The groundbreaking follows the recent completion of a $9 million field and facility upgrade at the Tigers' Lakeland complex. Enhancements include a covered half field with artificial turf, a fully enclosed, air-conditioned five-lane batting cage, and upgraded bullpen areas with 20 pitching mounds integrated with state-of-the-art technology.

Together, these investments represent the Tigers' unwavering commitment to the future of the organization-developing talent in an environment built for championship-level growth.







