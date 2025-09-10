Reyes Shines as Flying Tigers Take Game 1 in Clearwater

Published on September 9, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Gabriel Reyes set the tone as the Flying Tigers took the first game of the West Division Series against the Clearwater Threshers with a 5-1 victory.

Reyes continued his stellar track record of postseason success as he posted 5.2 innings of shutout ball to lead the way. Pedro Garcia, Logan Berrier and Ethan Sloan continued the pitching staff's momentum to close the door and finish out the win.

Ricardo Hurtado helped to get Lakeland on the board in the second with a leadoff double and scoring on a hard-hit grounder from Stephen Hrustich. Chris Meyers' 2 RBI single broke the game open in the 5th and the lead never got below the three-run advantage the rest of the way.

Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the West Division Series will be at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium on Thursday and Friday and tickets are available now at https://www.milb.com/lakeland/tickets/single-game-tickets







Florida State League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.