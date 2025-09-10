Game One of Postseason Postponed

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- The opener of the Florida State League East Division series between the Daytona Tortugas and St. Lucie Mets has been postponed to Wednesday due to rain.

Game one of the series will now take place at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. All tickets for Tuesday's game will be good for Wednesday's contest.

Games two and three (if necessary) will take place as scheduled on Thursday and Friday, September 11-12.

First pitch on Wednesday from Jackie Robinson Ballpark will be at 6:35 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, on the Tortugas Radio Network and Milb.tv beginning at 6:25 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, by calling 386-257-3172, or visiting the Tortugas box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







