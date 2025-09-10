Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Tuesday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Game 1 of the Florida State League East Divisional Series has been postponed due to inclement weather at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The game will be made up on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in Daytona.

Game 2 will be at Clover Park on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn. All first responders receive free admission. Tickets are available online at stluciemets.com and in person at the box office on Thursday afternoon.

If necessary game 3 will be at Clover Park on Friday at 6:10 p.m.







