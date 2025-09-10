Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Tuesday
Published on September 9, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Game 1 of the Florida State League East Divisional Series has been postponed due to inclement weather at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
The game will be made up on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in Daytona.
Game 2 will be at Clover Park on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn. All first responders receive free admission. Tickets are available online at stluciemets.com and in person at the box office on Thursday afternoon.
If necessary game 3 will be at Clover Park on Friday at 6:10 p.m.
Florida State League Stories from September 9, 2025
- Ferrara's Three-Hit Day Isn't Enough in Game One Defeat - Clearwater Threshers
- Reyes Shines as Flying Tigers Take Game 1 in Clearwater - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Game One of Postseason Postponed - Daytona Tortugas
- Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Tuesday - St. Lucie Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Lucie Mets Stories
- Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Tuesday
- Playoff Primer: St. Lucie Mets vs. Daytona Tortugas
- Mets Regular Season Finale at Fort Myers Cancelled
- Mets Set Single Game Franchise Record with 13 Steals in 14-3 Win at Fort Myers
- Mighty Mussels Beat Mets, 4-1, in 7-Inning Game