Tortugas Even Playoff Series with 7-2 Win over Mets

Published on September 11, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas evened the Florida State League East Divisional playoff series 1-1 with a 7-2 victory over the St. Lucie Mets in game 2 on Thursday at Clover Park.

The teams will now play a deciding game 3 on Friday at Clover Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Tickets are on sale at stluciemets.com and in person at the box office on Friday afternoon.

The Tortugas and Mets scored all the runs in the game in the first three innings. Daytona scored two runs against Mets starter Daviel Hurtado in the first inning. Hurtado struck out Arnaldo Lantigua on a pitch in the dirt. When catcher Daiverson Gutierrez threw to first base to retire Lantigua, Kyle Henley broke from third base and raced home, beating a throw by first baseman Chase Meggers. The throw sailed into the Mets dugout and Alfredo Duno was awarded home plate for a 2-0 Tortugas lead.

The Mets offense came out hot in the bottom of the first inning against JP Ortiz. Mitch Voit, Trey Snyder and Antonio Jimenez hit three straight singles with Jimenez driving in Snyder to make it 2-1. Randy Guzman drew a walk to load the bases and AJ Salgado hit a RBI fielder's choice to tie the game 2-2.

However, the Mets rally ended when Jimenez tried to come home from third on a throw to second base by the catcher Duno on a steal attempt by Salgado. Second baseman Rafhlmil Torres threw home to nail Jimenez for the second out to keep the game tied.

Daytona scored three runs against Hurtado in the second inning. Torres hit a RBI single for a 3-2 lead and Duno later crushed two-run single to make it 5-2.

Torres hit a RBI ground out in the third inning and Ichiro Cano chased Hurtado from the game with a two-out RBI single later in the frame to make it 7-2.

Meanwhile the Mets offense was shut down and did not score beyond the first inning. Ortiz managed to get through 3.0 innings.

Jacob Edwards pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of middle relief to get the win.

Ben Brutti pitched 3.0 perfect innings to finish out the game for the save. Brutti struck out seven of the nine Mets he faced.

Hurtado struggled with his command and took the loss. He allowed seven runs (five earned) over 2.2 innings. He gave up five hits, walked four batters, hit a batter and struck out two.

Luis Alvarez pitched 2.1 scoreless innings behind Hurtado.

Omar Victorinio finished off the game for the Mets on the mound by pitching 4.0 scoreless innings.

The Mets offense produced just seven singles. Jeremy Rodriguez went 2 for 4 from the No. 9 spot.







