Mets Announce 2026 Spring Training Schedule

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The New York Mets today announced that the club will open its 2026 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 21 at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie vs. the Miami Marlins.

The Mets will host the Yankees at Clover Park on Sunday, March 8 and will travel to Tampa to face the Bronx Bombers on Sunday, February 22. Following their game in Tampa, the Mets will play the American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin on Monday, February 23 to conclude their one trip to the west coast of Florida.

New York is scheduled to play 29 Spring Training games, including 15 home games in Port St. Lucie.

The Mets will face the Marlins, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals six times each, the Washington Nationals five times and the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays twice each.

The remaining two games on the Mets Spring Training slate will be played against World Baseball Classic teams at Clover Park: Tuesday, March 3 vs. Team Nicaragua and Wednesday, March 4 vs. Team Israel.

Clover Park will host the Mets and Rays in the 2026 Spring Breakout game, featuring the two team's top Minor League prospects on Thursday, March 19.

The 2026 Spring Training schedule is subject to change. Game times will be announced at a later date.

