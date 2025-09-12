Tortugas Stave off Elimination with Brilliant Bullpen in 7-2 Win

Published on September 11, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas scored seven runs in the first three innings and Jacob Edwards and Ben Brutti each spun 3.0 scoreless innings in relief to stymie the St. Lucie Mets as Daytona kept their season alive and forced a decisive game three after a 7-2 victory in game two of the Florida State League East Division Series on Thursday night at Clover Park.

Daytona (1-1) earned their first playoff victory since 2018, as three hurlers blanked St. Lucie (1-1) over the final eight innings and struck out 13 batters. The contest sets up a winner-take-all contest to see who will face the Lakeland Flying Tigers for the Florida State League championship.

In the first, Daytona took a quick lead thanks to sloppiness from St. Lucie. Kyle Henley reached on an error, then Alfredo Duno walked. After both moved up on a groundout, a strikeout on a pitch in the dirt required a throw to first. Henley took off on the throw, but the return throw home sailed into the third-base dugout, scoring both Henley and Duno for a 2-0 lead.

St. Lucie, though, immediately answered back against Daytona starter JP Ortiz. The bottom of the first began with three straight hits, with the third hit being an RBI single from Antonio Jimenez. After a walk loaded the bases, a fielder's choice by AJ Salgado tied the game. However, St. Lucie attempted a double steal and Daytona cut down Jimenez at the plate, helping limit the damage, as the game was now 2-2.

Daytona, though, immediately took control. Kien Vu led off with a double, moved to third on a bunt, then scored on a Rafhlmil Torres RBI single. Ichiro Cano dribbled a single, then Henley walked to load the bases for Duno, who blasted a drive off the left-field wall which went for a long single, but scored two more runs, giving Daytona a 5-2 advantage.

The Tortugas added to the lead in the third. Bernard Moon was plunked to begin the inning, then scooted all the way to third on a wild pitch. After a walk, Torres grounded out to score Moon. Cano then followed with a single to right to score Alfredo Alcantara for a 7-2 lead.

Ortiz bounced back from the rocky first with a pair of laborious, but scoreless innings, ultimately working 3.0 innings of two-run ball.

Edwards then entered for the fourth and began to fully shut down the St. Lucie offense. He worked a 1-2-3 fourth, then erased a one-out walk with a 3-6-1 double play in the fifth. In the sixth, a one-out walk and single put runners on the corners, but two strikeouts extinguished the threat.

Edwards came back for the seventh, but was lifted after a leadoff single, ultimately working 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out four and leaving in line for the win.

Brutti picked up the baton and immediately asserted his control of the late innings, striking out three straight batters to end the inning. He then fanned the first two in a 1-2-3 eighth, running his string to five straight K's.

The right-hander left no doubt in the ninth, striking out two more to tie his career high of seven strikeouts before ending the game with a groundout. Brutti went nine-up, nine-down with seven punchouts to emphatically finish off a 7-2 win, forcing the deciding contest.

A winner-take-all third game will take place in St. Lucie on Friday, September 12 with the winner reaching the Florida State League Championship Series. First pitch tomorrow night from Clover Park will be at 6:10 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, on the Tortugas Radio Network beginning at 6:00 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.