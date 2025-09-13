Tortugas Twirl Two-Hitter to Punch Ticket to FSL Championship

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla- Alfredo Alcantara homered and four pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Daytona Tortugas shut out the St. Lucie Mets 2-0 to win the deciding Game 3 of the Florida State League East Division Series and advance to the FSL Championship Series.

Daytona (2-1) did not allow a run over the final 17.0 innings of the innings as the Tortugas rebounded from a home loss on Wednesday to win two games at St. Lucie (1-2). With the win, the Tortugas reach the FSL championship for the first time since 2018.

Daytona will face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a best-of-three series that begins on Sunday, Septmber 14 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch in Game 1 will be at 1:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale HERE.

After a quiet first inning, the Tortugas threatened in the top of the second. Three straight one-out singles loaded the bases. However, St. Lucie starter Truman Pauley induced a flyout to shallow left and picked up a strikeout to end the inning as Daytona did not score.

An inning later, the Tortugas loaded the bases again. Three walks loaded the bases with one out for Arnaldo Lantigua, who lifted a sacrifice fly to center to score Kyle Henley, giving Daytona a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, Daytona starter Mason Morris allowed a two-out walk in a scoreless first, then followed that with a 1-2-3 second. He threw another 1-2-3 frame in the third, this time with a pair of strikeouts.

Morris went 3.0 innings, allowing no hits and no runs, while walking one and striking out two. The right-hander allowed just one ball to be hit out of the infield.

Drew Pestka was next to the hill for the Tortugas to start the fourth. He surrendered a one-out double, but retired the next two men to end the inning. In the fifth, he plunked a hitter with two outs, but ended that inning with no problem.

Pestka finished his night with a 1-2-3 sixth, going 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and hitting one, while striking out three as he left in line for the win.

After scoring in the third, St. Lucie reliever Jonathan Jimenez retired the next 11 batters, including 1-2-3 fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

In the seventh, Daytona added to the lead. Leading off the inning, Alcantara lined a solo homer down the left-field line to double the lead. The Tortugas later loaded the bases with two outs and couldn't cash in, but Daytona now led 2-0.

Edgar Colon came on in the seventh and struck out the first two batters before allowing a single and walk with two outs. However, he induced a flyout to end the inning. He followed that with a 1-2-3 eighth.

With three outs to secure the series, Trent Hodgdon came on for the ninth and left no doubt. The Daytona right-hander struck out the side, fanning Randy Guzman on a 1-2 fastball to end the series and send Daytona on to the FSL Championship Series.

The Tortugas advance to the Florida State League Championship Series, which they will open on Sunday, September 14 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv beginning at 12:55. Tickets are on sale now at milb.com/Daytona.







