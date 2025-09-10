Ferrara's Three-Hit Day Isn't Enough in Game One Defeat

Published on September 9, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Matt Ferrara provided three of nine hits for the Clearwater Threshers (68-61, 0-1) in a 5-1 defeat to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (76-53, 1-0) in game one of the Florida State League Playoffs on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers hope to force game three when they travel to Lakeland to complete the Division Series on Thursday.

Lakeland scored the game's first run on an error in the second inning to take a 1-0 advantage. They added two more runs on an RBI single in the fifth inning to triple their lead. Lakeland made it 4-0 on a two-out bloop single in the eighth inning. The Threshers got one back with two outs in the eighth, beginning a rally with a two-out single by Luke Davis. He moved to second on a single by Nathan Humphreys before scoring on Ferrara's RBI single to cut the deficit to three runs.

The Flying Tigers added one more run in the ninth, and despite a pair of two-out base hits in the ninth, the Threshers fell 5-1 in game one of the playoffs.

Zuher Yousuf (0-1) surrendered one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 4.0 innings to take the loss. Luis Avila allowed two runs on two hits with two walks in 0.1 inning. Orlando Gonzalez struck out two batters in 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings. Aaron Combs let up one hit and struck out three batters in 1.0 inning. Cole Gilley surrendered one unearned run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 frame. Keegan Batka allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in the final inning.

Ferrara set a career high with three hits...It was his first professional multi-hit game...Combs and Batka struck out the side out of the bullpen...Yousuf has gone 4.0 innings or more in three of his six outings with the Threshers...Davis and Ferrara combined for over half of the Threshers hit total...The Threshers will travel to Lakeland on Thursday, September 1, for game two of the Florida State League Division Series at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







