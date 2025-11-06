Phillies Send Five Former Threshers to Adelaide Giants

With the Australian Baseball League set to begin its season on November 13, the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to send five prospects and bench coach Nerluis Martinez to join the Adelaide Giants for the 2025-26 ABL season. The Phillies contingent includes two position players (C/1B Alirio Ferrebus, OF/INF Devin Saltiban) and three pitchers (LHP Camron Hill, RHP Danyony Pulido, and RHP Giussepe Velásquez), all of whom played at least one game with the Threshers in the 2025 season. Up to three more Phillies prospects could join the team in December, and Australian international Nikau Pouaka-Grego (a Thresher in 2024 and 2025) will return to Adelaide as the Giants chase their third Championship in the past four seasons. This is the sixth season that the Phillies have sent prospects to play Winter Baseball in Australia. With one week to go until the start of the season down under, here is a preview of what these former Threshers can bring to the beach in the Giants' upcoming season:

Phillies no. 14 prospect Devin Saltiban celebrates a home run for the Threshers in a July victory at BayCare Ballpark.Tori Heck

INF/OF Devin Saltiban (2024-25):

According to Adelaide Giants' assistant manager Mackenzie Bourke, Devin Saltiban is one of the most-hyped prospects that the Phillies have ever sent to Adelaide. Saltiban struggled with injuries in 2025, but led Clearwater in home runs (17) and RBIs (53) en route to being named a Florida State League All-Star after the 2024 season. Saltiban was the Threshers' primary secondary baseman in 2024, but was switched back to the position at which he was drafted for the majority of the 2025 season, spent mostly in High-A with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Saltiban returned to the Threshers as a centerfielder for a rehab assignment in July of 2025, smacking three hits, including a two-run home run, along with two runs scored and three RBIs in his lone game with the Threshers back in July. Saltiban played in the infield during his 2023 and 2024 minor league seasons and will likely serve as an outfielder in Adelaide as he reacclimates to the position he played in High School. Saltiban played 66 games for the BlueClaws in 2025, smacking five home runs and driving in 22 runs to go along with 19 stolen bases. Devin's short minor league career has already established his promise as a hitter who can hit for contact and power in addition to being a threat on the basepaths. His athleticism makes him a good fit in the outfield, as well as a solid second baseman. Wherever Adelaide decides to put him, Saltiban will surely be a key player for the Giants in the 2025-26 season.

RHP Danyony Pulido sends in a pitch for the Threshers in a playoff tilt against Lakeland.Nathan Ray

RHP Danyony Pulido (2024-25):

After finishing the 2024 season as an elite starter for the Threshers, Danyony Pulido finished 2025 as one of the best relievers in the Florida State League. Pulido topped the 2024 season, making eight starts and compiling a 2.94 ERA for the Threshers, with a lights-out season out of the Threshers' bullpen. In 22 relief appearances for the Threshers this past season, Pulido went 5-1 with a minuscule 1.17 ERA. Despite not recording a save for the Threshers until mid-July, Puldio finished with five saves as a Thresher, tying him for tenth in the Florida State League and second on the Threshers in saves with five in six chances. Danyony was primarily used as a late reliever and a closer for the Threshers in 2025, but he still has the stamina to pitch in bulk. Eleven of his 22 outings for Clearwater went one inning or fewer, meaning that he tossed multiple frames in half of his relief appearances. The 23-year-old out of Venezuela features a high-90s fastball and a nasty slider in his four-pitch arsenal that makes him well-suited for late relief. While the most decorated ABL closer of all time anchors the Adelaide bullpen, the Giants have added a feared arm to their pitching staff, who will buoy one of the best bullpens in Aussie baseball in the upcoming season.

Phillies' 2024 8th-rounder Camron Hill sends a pitch home in an August game for the Clearwater ThreshersNathan Ray

LHP Camron Hill (2025):

The Adelaide Giants boast one of the best lefty starters in Australia in Lachlan Wells, who rehabbed for the Threshers when in the Phillies organization during the 2024 season after becoming the second pitcher in the modern era of the ABL to win the League MVP. Adelaide adds another strong left-handed starter to their rotation with the addition of Camron Hill. Despite being drafted in the eighth round in 2024, Hill didn't debut in the minor leagues until July of 2025 due to injury. After three solid outings in the Florida Complex League, where he allowed just one earned run, Hill joined the Threshers in August of 2025. Hill immediately helped bolster the starting rotation as Clearwater clinched the second-half playoff spot in the Florida State League West Division. Camron showed promise in his first minor league season, with a fastball topping out around 96 that combines with a lethal curveball more than 20 miles per hour slower on average for a devastating one-two pitch combination for the tall, lanky left-hander. Hill fanned 18 batters in 15.2 innings of work for the Threshers and has a great opportunity to improve and continue his first season of professional baseball as a member of the Giants' starting rotation.

Phillies catching prospect connects on a hit for the Threshers in a July game at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

C/1B Alirio Ferrebus (2025):

With three pitchers from the organization in Adelaide, the Phillies will send their second-ranked catching prospect (#27 overall per MLB.com) Alirio Ferrebus, to man the backstop in Australia. The 20-year-old Venezuelan was one of the most highly-touted call-ups from the FCL Phillies in the 2025 season, joining the Threshers as a 19-year-old in mid-June, towards the end of the first half. Ferrebus drove in 25 runs in 44 games with the Threshers in 2025, and was 9-27 with three doubles and seven RBIs in his final seven games of the year before succumbing to a season-ending injury. Ferrebus was really starting to heat up at the time of his injury, riding a seven-game hit streak with two multi-hit efforts and RBIs in five of his seven games played in August. His defense behind the plate is quite advanced, as Alirio threw out seven of 26 potential basestealers and has caught over 23% of runners attempting to steal, along with a paltry two passed balls per season in his first three minor league campaigns. His size makes him a plus defender at first base as well, but Ferrebus is likely anchor the backstop in Adelaide while providing some clutch hitting and power from the Giants' order.

Right-hander GiuNathan Ray

RHP Giussepe Velásquez (2023, 25):

Despite finishing the season out of the Threshers' bullpen in the playoffs, right-hander Giussepe Velásquez adds some more depth to a strong Giants starting rotation in 2025. Velásquez burst onto the scene as an innings-eating starter for the Threshers in 2023, tossing 4.0 innings or more in four of his five starts in his debut season for the Threshers. Giussepe exited his final start in the third inning of an August 2023 game due to an injury that sidelined him for all of 2024 and the first half of the 2025 season. In his two relief appearances, Velásquez totaled 5.0 innings of work without surrendering an earned run, and he excelled as a starter with his ability to pitch to contact as well as get strikeouts in key situations. He went 5.0 innings or more in all but two of his seven starts and did not throw a single wild pitch in 33.2 innings. He pitches with excellent command and throws a deep and varied arsenal of five different pitches. With some experience in the Venezuelan Winter League, Velásquez will look to earn some more innings to boost his rise through the Phillies system as part of a loaded rotation for the Adelaide Giants.

