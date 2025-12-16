Two More Threshers to Join Adelaide

Published on December 16, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







We have reached the halfway point of the Australian Baseball League season, another good indication that Spring Training at BayCare Ballpark is right around the corner! Phillies prospects and former Threshers have already made a massive impact with the Adelaide Giants, who have received prospects from the Phillies during each of the last six seasons. Devin Saltiban ('24) was named a midseason All-Star for Adelaide, and Alirio Ferrebus ('25) has provided some big home runs in big moments throughout the first half of the season. These former Threshers are about to have some company from their teammates in the Phillies organization, as former Threshers outfielders Manolfi Jimenez ('25) and Raylin Heredia ('23-24) are joined by Phillies farmhands Jose Colmenares and Mitch Neunborn, as well as former Phillies minor leaguers Robbie Glendinning and Josh Hendrickson ('22) on the Adelaide Giants roster to replace departing players returning to the Tokyo Giants for the Nippon Professional Baseball League Season.

OF Manolfi Jimenez (2025):

Jimenez made two stints in Clearwater, joining the team briefly at the end of June and returning just over a month later at the beginning of August following his All-Star season in the Florida Complex League. His speed and strong contact ability played in every slot in the order, typically hitting at the top of the Threshers' order during his time in Clearwater. Jimenez managed three doubles, six RBIs, and eleven runs scored in his 25 games with the Threshers after finishing third in the FCL with 22 extra-base hits in 46 Complex League games. He played all but one inning in left field for the Threshers without recording an error, and recorded just one across all three outfield positions in the FCL. Manolfi's arm will likely keep him to the corners as he progresses, but he has proved capable of all the tools you could ask for in an outfielder. Power hitting and base stealing will likely be the focus of Manolfi's development in Australia, as the 21-year-old Dominican international has successfully stolen 20 bases in 36 attempts with 10 home runs over his four minor league seasons. With Devin Saltiban already well entrenched with Adelaide, an outfield containing Threshers from each of the last three seasons hopes to return Adelaide to their championship form after back-to-back Claxton Shields in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Raylin Heredia celebrates a run with his Threshers teammates at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

OF Raylin Heredia (2023-24):

Even though Saltiban was listed as the right fielder on the Australian Baseball League midseason All-Star team, Raylin Heredia is likely to take over that role for the second half of the ABL season. His eleven outfield assists are the most by any Thresher since he made his debut in Clearwater in 2023, with nine of those coming from right field and seven coming en route to Clearwater's first half championship in 2024. Combining his cannon of an arm and base-stealing smarts with plenty of pop at the plate has led to comparisons with Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who played in the Australian Baseball League in 2016. The power has been especially evident since Heredia began his first season in full-season ball with the Threshers in 2024, as Raylin has hit 16 home runs in the past two seasons after hitting just six homers over three seasons in rookie ball. Heredia has shown the potential to become a five-tool player, successfully converting almost 80 percent of his stolen base attempts with a career .805 OPS in his first five years in the minor leagues. With injuries disrupting much of Heredia's professional career, he has only played brief stints in winter ball with los Gigantes de Cibao of the LIDOM in his home country of the Dominican Republic over the past few offseasons. With one Phillies farmhand breaking out in the first half of the ABL season, Heredia could be the breakout player the Giants need to make a postseason run in the 2026 half of the winter season.

Notes on the Rest:

Jose Colmenares, who played against the Threshers as a member of the Tampa Tarpons in 2023, will join Heredia and Jimenez as the final three of eight Phillies farmhands on the Adelaide Giants for the 2025-26 ABL season. During this announcement, the Giants also announced the signing of three Australian players who all have some experience in the Phillies' farm system. Middle infielder Robbie Glendinning starred for Team Australia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and signed a minor league deal with the Phillies in May of that year. Injuries curtailed his time in Philadelphia's minor league system, as he was limited to just five Double-A games with the Reading Fightin Phils after signing, going 5-16 with two RBIs before electing free agency at the end of the season. Josh Hendrickson was a 38th-round draft pick of the Phillies in 2019, and the lefty pitched four seasons in the Phillies system, making it up to Triple-A with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs before his release in 2023. Hendrickson made one start with the Threshers in 2022, tossing 4.0 shutout frames and striking out seven in a loss to the eventual league champion St. Lucie Mets. Mitch Neunborn was the third player announced, though he has extensive experience with the Adelaide Giants. He returns to the Giants for the first time since the 2022-23 season, after which he signed his first minor league deal with the Phillies. Neunborn has been back and forth between Double and Triple-A since joining the Phillies in the 2023 season, and is someone to keep an eye on as the Phillies' Spring Training Roster begins to take shape in the coming months.

Shop Threshers gear anytime at the Diamond Outfitters Online Team Store...Spring Training tickets for the Philadelphia Phillies can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/phillies/spring-training ...The final BayCare Ballpark Weekly Happy Hour of 2025 will take place on Wednesday, December 17, at 5:00 PM at the Frenchy's Tiki Pavilion on the left field concourse...Gates open at 5:00 PM with food samples provided by Abe's Place...Admission is free for patrons 21 years and older...Gates Close at 9:00 PM...Visit threshersbaseball.com for more information.







Florida State League Stories from December 16, 2025

Two More Threshers to Join Adelaide - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.