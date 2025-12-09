Phillies Spring and Threshers Summer 2026 Job Fairs Set

Philadelphia Phillies Florida Operations is holding multiple job fairs in December and January to hire reliable, positive, seasonal gameday staff for the 2026 Phillies Spring Training and Threshers summer seasons.

Game day positions to be filled include food and beverage cashier, food runner, cook, stand lead, Kids Zone attendant, warehouse runner, ticket taker, parking attendant, and ticket office rep.

Bring your resume and be prepared to interview, park in the south lot off US19 and Drew St. and use the Suites Lobby entrance to the right of the south gate stairs.

Job Fair Dates and Times

December 9th: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

December 11th: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

December 16th: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

December 17th: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

January 7th: 1 - 4 p.m.

January 8th: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

January 10th: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

January 14th: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

January 15th: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

BayCare Ballpark, 601 N. Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater FL 33765

Please contact Alyssa Winans at awinans@threshersbaseball for more information. Front desk 727-712-4300.







