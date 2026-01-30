Threshers Announce 2026 Summer Promotions

The Clearwater Threshers have announced the full promotional schedule for the 2026 Florida State League season. The summer at BayCare Ballpark is loaded with fireworks, giveaways, concerts, and theme nights.

Fans can look forward to familiar weekly promotions like Dollar Tuesday and Saturday Night Fireworks, plus the return of Silver Sharks seniors club by BayCare on Wednesdays and Lil' Anglers kids club by BayCare Kids on Thursdays.

Returning to the ballpark this summer is Taps & Tacos Thursday. Enjoy half-price drinks on all beverages in the ballpark, including soft drinks, beers and bottled water!

April

The Threshers open the home summer schedule on Tuesday, April 7, in a matchup against the Tampa Tarpons at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Opening Night will be a Dollar Tuesday. Fans can enjoy $1 berm tickets, 12 oz. drafts, hot dogs, sodas, snacks, and more!

Opening Weekend kicks off with the first postgame concert of the year, sponsored by Sun Cruiser, on April 10, with the return of Tampa's electrifying Rock N' Country act, Crossfire Creek.

The best Fireworks in Clearwater return on Saturday, April 11, sponsored by Kelli's Catering.

Wednesday, April 22 is Education Day.

The Clearwater Beach Dogs take the field for the first time in 2026 on Friday, April 24. All canine companions are welcome to attend Beach Dogs Nights at BayCare Ballpark this summer. A $7 dog ticket benefits a local charity. The April beneficiary will be the Humane Society of Pinellas County.

A new theme night coming to BayCare Ballpark is Halfway to Halloween on April 25! Come dressed up in your favorite costume and join us for trick-or-treating around the concourse.

May

Friday, May 15, stay after the game for a Concert presented by Sun Cruiser featuring Uncle John's Band, the southeast's premier Grateful Dead tribute act.

The Force will be strong on Saturday, May 16 for Star Wars Night. The Threshers will take the field in the Mandalorian-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned, and proceeds will benefit Make a Wish Foundation.

Fireworks will also be on display following the game, Saturday, May 16, presented by City Wide Facility Solutions.

Bring Mom to Mother's Appreciation Day here at the Ballpark on Sunday, May 17! Arrive early to receive a Coffee Koozie giveaway at the 12 p.m. game.

Cap off the month on Friday, May 29 with a special Pitch for Pink and Beach Dogs crossover. The annual breast cancer awareness night will feature a Pink Crossbody Bag giveaway by Banquet Masters. Players will suit up in specialty pink Beach Dogs uniforms that will be put up for auction to raise funds for the Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Foundation. $7 dog tickets will also benefit MPMHCF.

It's time to shine at Tacky Prom! Wear your best dress or suit on Saturday, May 30 and stick around for post-game Fireworks by Coppertail Brewing Co.

June

Waste away with us in Thresherville on Friday, June 12, for the return of Margaritaville Night. Come early to receive the Tropical Shirt giveaway by Coppertail Brewing Co. and stay late for a Postgame Concert presented by Sun Cruiser.

There's a snake in our boot! Come celebrate the release of Toy Story 5 with the Threshers on Saturday, June 13, for Toy Story Jersey Night. The Threshers players will be sporting unique themed jerseys and don't miss the new gear available in Diamond Outfitters. Postgame Fireworks by Sysco.

Bring Dad to enjoy his favorite game for Father's Appreciation Day on Sunday, June 14! A limited number of giveaway hats will be handed out at the gates, sponsored by Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County.

June 24 is the first Threshers Camp Day of 2026.

Phinley, the Clearwater Threshers mascot, invites you to attend his birthday party on Thursday, June 25.

On Friday, June 26, furry friends are welcomed to the Ballpark once again for a Beach Dogs game. $7 dog tickets will benefit Project PUP.

The Threshers honor all first responders on Saturday, June 27, during First Responders Night. Fireworks will light up the sky following the 6:30 p.m. game. Presented by Sysco.

July

Join the Threshers in celebrating Independence Day on July 3 and 4 with the annual Fireworks Celebration by Budweiser.

July closes out with the second Camp Day on Wednesday, July 22.

Take home MLB Pipeline's #28 prospect Andrew Painter in bobblehead form on Friday, July 24, sponsored by Barbacoa Boyz. Don't forget to bring your furry friend to Beach Dogs Friday to support a local pet charity.

Bells will be ringing on Saturday, July 25 during Christmas in July, complete with a Threshers Santa Hat giveaway. The Threshers will take the field in a special Christmas-themed jersey that will be up for auction. The night will end with Fireworks set to Christmas music!

August

Students should mark their calendars for Thursday, August 6, and join the Threshers for Back to School Night with a Water Bottle giveaway by Kelli's Catering.

Dress as your favorite superhero or villain on Friday, August 7, for Comic Book Characters Night. Stay after the game for a special Friday night showing of Fireworks.

Saturday, August 8, is Veterans & Military Appreciation Night presented by Kelli's Catering, which features a Threshers Camo Cap giveaway.

The Beach Dogs take the field again on Friday, August 21. Bring your pup to enjoy the ballgame for a $7 dog ticket.

Yer a wizard, Phinley! BayCare Ballpark is transforming into Hogwarts on Saturday, August 22, during Harry Potter Night. Arrive early for an exclusive Sorting Baseball Cap giveaway, quantities limited. The night will be completed with Fireworks.

September

Friday, September 4, marks the last Beach Dogs Night of the summer! $7 dog tickets proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Pinellas County.

The end of the season will be marked by the Largest and Last Fireworks on Saturday, September 6, presented by Little Greek Fresh Grill. Plus, we will highlight all the hits of 2026 during our Season Rewind.

