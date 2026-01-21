Non-Drafted Free Agent Pitching Prospect Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies have a long history of signing players who were overlooked in the MLB Draft to become impact players in their organization. From franchise legend Larry Bowa to the emergence of Otto Kemp just last season, there have been many players who came from unheralded beginnings to make an impact in Philadelphia. As far as pitchers go, most undrafted Phillies who made it to the show as pitchers were signed as international free agents, like former Phillies hurlers Seranthony Domínguez and Ranger Suárez. In 2025, many previous non-drafted free agents helped lift the Threshers back to the postseason, and a few new additions who were signed after the draft debuted as well. Here is a look at how two undrafted pitchers from the 2025 class, right-handers Keegan Batka and Peyton Havard, handled their introduction to professional baseball this past summer.

RHP Keegan Batka

A Division Two product and veteran of multiple prestigious collegiate summer leagues, Keegan Batka was one of the first pitchers in the Phillies 2025 draft class to make his professional debut with the Threshers back in August. He had been a standout starter at Davenport University in 2025, but went back to the bullpen for three appearances with the Threshers for the first time since he transferred from Central Michigan in 2024. Batka let up a run in his first postseason appearance as a pro, but was lights out in 2.0 innings of relief in the final two series of the regular season. In 3.0 innings of work, Batka allowed four hits and one run with five strikeouts, fanning three batters in his lone postseason appearance against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Only first-round pick Gage Wood debuted as a starter from the Phillies 2025 Draft Class, but Batka projects as a starting pitcher when he continues his career in 2026. Though he leans on his fastball, Keegan has a four-pitch arsenal that he will continue to develop in his first full season as a professional. His fastball has already gained velocity since signing with the Phillies, and harder heat from Batka can only help his stock among the Phillies minor league pitchers. Batka has thrown more innings than most collegiate pitchers, with two seasons of junior college, two seasons in Division One, and spending summers in between in the Northwoods and MLB Draft Leagues. He had an ERA under 3.50 in two of his three NCAA seasons and should be even more comfortable on the mound if he returns to his starting status. The 2025 season saw non-drafted free agents like Reese Dutton, Ryan Dromboski, and Sam Highfill dominate the mound as part of the Threshers' starting rotation. Keegan Batka could be the next great find for the Phillies, as he will make his full-season debut in the Phillies organization.

RHP Peyton Havard

Right-hander Peyton Havard was the first non-drafted free agent signed by the Phillies out of Lamar University since 2022-23 Thresher Jack Dallas, who starred in the Arizona Fall League after breaking through in the high minors in 2025. Although he has trained with Dallas and his brother in the Blue Jays organization and was also compared to Jack before the Phillies signed his deal in July, Peyton has an extensive arsenal that can be used as either a starter or a reliever. Havard was used as both a starter and reliever in two different Division One schools, amassing ten wins and five saves across four seasons between Louisiana-Lafayette and Lamar. Havard was a reliever in 22 percent of his collegiate appearances, but a starter in all but one of his 11 appearances in two different collegiate summer league stints.

Though he only pitched one inning back in September, Havard showed a strong ability to get out of jams. After walking the first two batters he faced as a pro, Havard proceeded to efficiently get the next three out, striking out two batters and inducing a flyout to strand two runners in scoring position. That trait is useful for starters and relievers, and the 2026 season should be a good way for the Phillies to gauge Havard's best fit as a starter or reliever going forward. He has a true four-pitch arsenal with the potential to expand and the ability to get strikes with all of his pitches. It may not be clear which role Peyton will take as he advances through the Phillies' minor league system, but it is clear that the Phillies got a pitcher with a competitive spirit and a hard-working attitude.

The Phillies prioritized pitching with their selections in the 2025 Draft, but their undrafted pitchers could prove to be some of the biggest steals in the draft process. With both of their undrafted free agents, the Phillies signed pitchers with a lot of experience in all aspects of college baseball who have significant upside as potential starting pitchers. Across the minors, it has been hard to identify top-quality starting pitchers, but the Phillies have been able to find some diamonds in the rough in the past. The best is yet to come for Batka and Havard, who may be the next "diamonds in the rough" to find their way from the diamond at BayCare Ballpark to Citizens Bank Park.







