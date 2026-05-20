Threshers and Tarpons Rained out on Tuesday

Published on May 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







After one hour of rain, thunder, and lightning, the series opener between the Clearwater Threshers and Tampa Tarpons was postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tuesday's game will be made up in a doubleheader to take place in Tampa on Wednesday, May 20th. First pitch of the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader will be at 4:00 pm.

The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday, May 20...First pitch of the doubleheader on Wednesday evening will take place at 4:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2026

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