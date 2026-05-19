May 19-24 vs. Palm Beach

Published on May 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets continue their season-long home stand with a six-games series against the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Single-A affiliate) that runs Tuesday-Sunday at Clover Park.

Tuesday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday's Education Day game begins at 11:10 a.m. Games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m. Gates to all games open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

Headlining the home stand are Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, Education Day on Wednesday, $2 Night on Thursday and Scooby Doo Night on Saturday with postgame fireworks (contingent on weather conditions) on Saturday.

Below are all the promos happening at Clover Park in the week head:

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members receive admission, parking and a hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 11:10 a.m.

-Education Day: Students and classrooms from around the Treasure Coast will enjoy a day of baseball and learning at Clover Park.

-Bonus Silver Sluggers Day.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: From 5:30-6:30 p.m. fans can enjoy $3 Sailfish Sunrise City.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets presented by LYNQ Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

-Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful: Fans who bring five non-perishable food items to support the Treasure Coast Food Bank receive a free game ticket.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Sluggers Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Scooby Doo Night: The Mets will wear special Scooby Doo jerseys that will be auctioned off to support United Against Poverty. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. There will be Scooby Doo-themed entertainment throughout the game.

-Seat Cushion giveaway for the first 300 fans courtesy of Delta.

-Light-up foam sticks giveaway for the first 500 fans courtesy of Marine Bank.

-Postgame fireworks (contingent on drought conditions).

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day - All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a free ticket and special gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

-Sunday Brunch - For $35 fans can get a ticket to the game and enjoy an all-you-can-each brunch featuring scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrown patties, French toast, pastries, fruit and soda/water/orange juice. $15 add-on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Fans must book through this link: Brunch

The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to United Against Poverty. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2026

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