Marauders Lose 3-2 Despite Career-Night from Anker

Published on May 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (21-19) fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (22-18) 3-2 in walk-off fashion despite a career-night from Jack Anker. Josh Tate extended his hitting streak to nine games, while Dylan Palmer collected a multi-hit performance.

In the top of the first, the Marauders began the scoring off Flying Tigers starter Troy Melton. Palmer singled, stole second, and moved to third on a balk to put a runner in scoring position. Edgleen Perez grounded out to plate Palmer and make it 1-0.

Anker punched out Trei Cruz to end the bottom of the sixth, setting a new career-high 6.0 shutout innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lakeland posted two runs off Bradenton reliever Derek Diamond. Jude Warwick notched an RBI double and Beau Ankeney scored a run on a sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Marauders tied the game in the top of the ninth off Flying Tigers reliever Grayson Grinsell. Perez and Eddie King Jr. worked back-to-back walks, while Tate singled to load the bases. After Antonio Pimentel entered the game to pinch-run for Perez, he scored from third on a groundout by Richard Ramirez to tie the game, 2-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Zach Macdonald was hit by a pitch from Bradenton reliever Draven Zeigler and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Jesus Pinto singled to center, scoring MacDonald to win the game for the Flying Tigers, 3-2.

Yendy Gomez (1-1) earned the win, tossing 0.2 scoreless frames. Zeigler (3-1) took the loss, allowing a run on a hit over 0.1 innings.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday from Publix Field with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Bradenton starts RHP Jaiker Garcia (0-0, 5.79), while RHP Cash Kuiper (0-2, 8.25) takes the ball for Lakeland.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2026

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