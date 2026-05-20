Tuesday Series Opener vs. Ft. Myers Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday

Published on May 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Tuesday night's series opener between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning contests) on Thursday, May 21, starting at 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

All paid tickets for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, may be exchanged for any future 2026 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at Dunedinbluejays.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2026

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