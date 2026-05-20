Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater

Published on May 19, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to lightning, continuous rainfall and the potential threat of additional inclement weather.

The makeup game from Tuesday will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 20th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 PM. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation. Game Two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the doubleheader on Wednesday, May 20th.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2026 Tarpons regular season home game at GMS Field.







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