Tarpons Back in Win Column After Late Inning Surge

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Henry Lalane delivers

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Henry Lalane delivers(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - On Armed Forces Night, the Tampa Tarpons (19-19) pulled away late in a back-and-forth battle with the Dunedin Blue Jays (14-24), erupting for five runs in the seventh inning en route to a 10-4 victory at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Dunedin struck first in the opening inning on an Eric Snow RBI single up the middle, but the Tarpons answered immediately. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek lifted a sacrifice fly into the right field corner to score Jackson Lovich and even the game at one apiece.

Tampa grabbed the lead in the second inning. Luis Durango brought home a run with a productive groundout to shortstop before Lovich lined an RBI single to left, giving the Tarps a 3-1 advantage.

The Blue Jays battled back in the fifth, using a pair of RBI doubles to tie the game at three. Tampa briefly reclaimed the lead in the bottom half when Willy Montero worked a bases-loaded walk, but Dunedin struck back with another RBI double, knotting the score at 4-4.

The floodgates opened for Tampa in the bottom of the seventh. Hans Montero lit the fire with an RBI ground-rule double, and Luis Puello ripped a two-run triple off the center field wall. Engelth Urena joined the RBI train with a single past the outstretched shortstop, while Lovich capped the five-run inning with a bases loaded walk to make it 9-4.

Tampa tacked on one final insurance run in the eighth on a Willy Montero RBI single to right field, sealing the 10-4 win.

The Tarpons and Blue Jays will wrap up their series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for noon.

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Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2026

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