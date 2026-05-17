Palm Beach Defeats Daytona 8-4 Saturday Night to Win Series

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (21-17), who took on their alternate identity of the "*Frozen Iguanas,*" beat the Daytona Tortugas (13-25) by a final score of 8-4 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday night. It was the first home Saturday victory for Palm Beach in the alternate uniforms as they win their first series in the month of May.

Yordalin Peña put Palm Beach on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run, his second solo home run in as many games, to give the Frozen Iguanas a 1-0 lead. After Palm Beach starting pitcher Cade Crossland (W, 1-2) shut up a shutdown frame, Palm Beach added on the lead. Brayden Smith drew a one-out walk and stole second base. The next hitter, Ryan Weingartner, hit an RBI triple to score Smith. Weingartner came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Mejia to give Palm Beach a 3-0 lead after three innings.

The score remained until the top of the fifth inning when Daytona got an answer on offense. The Tortugas loaded the bases with no outs thanks to two singles and a hit by pitch. After Crossland got the next two batters out, Kyle Henley hit a two-RBI, opposite-field single to cut the Palm Beach lead to 3-2.

Crossland finished his start with a career-high five innings pitched and allowed two runs, three hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch, and tied a career-high seven strikeouts.

The Frozen Iguanas responded immediately in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs, Weingartner drew his second walk of the game. Mejia followed that with a two-run home run, his team-leading sixth home run of the season, to give Palm Beach a 5-2 lead after five innings.

Nelfy Ynfante (H, 1) came out of the Palm Beach bullpen in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Bernard Moon hit a solo home run to left field to cut into the Palm Beach lead. Three batters later, with a runner at second base, Drew Davies hit an RBI single to make it a 5-4 game with Palm Beach still in front.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ryan Mitchell reached on an error to lead off the frame. After a fielder's choice, Weingartner blasted an RBI double to center field which scored the sixth Palm Beach run of the game. A walk put two runners on base, and Peña hit a two-RBI double down the left field line to put the Cardinals ahead by an 8-4 score.

Ynfante finished his outing having tossed 2 1/3 innings where he allowed two runs and struck out six hitters. Justin Militello entered in relief of Ynfante in the eighth inning, who retired the last two hitters of the frame. Militello stayed in for the ninth inning and set Daytona down to help secure an 8-4 Palm Beach win and the series win.

Peña has seven hits in his last 13 at-bats, including solo home runs in his last two games. Weingartner finished 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, triple, two walks, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Crossland earned his first career win on the mound in his longest outing.

The Cardinals and Tortugas wrap up their series in the series finale on Sunday, May 17th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2026

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