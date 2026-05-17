Marauders Best Mussels in Back-And-Forth Matchup 12-9

Published on May 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Quinn McDaniel and Ramiro Dominguez both homered, but the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels could not overcome a late charge by the Bradenton Marauders, falling by a 12-9 score on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

In total, the game saw a combined 29 hits with nine ties or lead changes on the scoreboard.

Fort Myers (21-17) starter Reed Moring fell an out shy of becoming the third player in the Mussels' era (since 2020) to go 20 innings without allowing an earned run. Moring recorded one out, reaching 19.2 innings without allowing an earned run, before a sacrifice fly by Edgleen Perez ended his run at history.

Matthew Swain went 21 innings in 2022, and Osiris German went 20.2 innings without allowing an earned run in the 2021 season. Moring was the franchise's sixth pitcher since 2020 to throw at least 15 innings without allowing an earned run.

Bradenton (21-17) ended up scoring a pair of runs off of Moring in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Outfielder Quinn McDaniel opened the scoring with a solo blast in the top of first. The ball left his bat at 105 mph and gave him four extra-base hits, and seven runs batted in through his first 17 at-bats since joining the team at the start of the series.

In the second, Ryan Sprock reached on an infield single. Two batters later, Jayson Bass ripped a line drive for a triple to center field at 106 mph, tying the game, 2-2.

Moring went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two.

Bass added another RBI hit in the fourth to give Fort Myers its second lead 3-2. Bradenton answered and forced another tie in the bottom of the frame.

In the fifth, Damuery Pena and McDaniel connected on back-to-back singles to start the inning. A walk to Henry Kusiak loaded the bases for Ramiro Dominguez. Dominguez then blasted his fourth home run of the season to put Fort Myers back in front 7-3.

The Mussels added a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from JP Smith II to extend their lead 8-3.

The Marauders stormed back in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs to move back in front 9-8. Johan De Los Santos connected on a three-run home run to switch the lead for the fourth time.

In the eighth, Fort Myers forced the fourth tie of the game on a groundout from Henry Kusiak, making it 9-9.

Bradenton once again responded with three runs in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run frame to move ahead 12-9.

The series concludes on Sunday, May 17. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2026

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