Quinn McDaniel Named FSL Player of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Quinn McDaniel has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of May 11-17, as announced by the offices of Minor League Baseball.

McDaniel was signed by the Minnesota Twins as a MiLB free agent on May 12 and joined the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the start of their series in Bradenton.

The outfielder torched Marauder pitching to the tune of a .538/.519/.062/.1.481 slash line.

He recorded five XBH and eight RBI, while scoring nine times across his six games played.

McDaniel led the FSL with 25 total bases while also pacing the league in average, slugging, and OPS. His nine runs scored tied for the league lead. Quinn struck out just three times in 27 plate appearances.

The 23-year-old was signed out of the independent leagues, where he began his season with the Southern Maryland Blue Claws of the Atlantic League. He was originally selected in the 5th round of the 2023 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants and played 254 games in their organization before being released earlier this spring.

Interestingly, McDaniel did not record a walk on the week, but did have a sacrifice fly, making his OBP slightly lower than his average for the series.

McDaniel is the second Mussel to earn a Player of The Week honor this season, joining Damuery Pena who did so on April 13. He is also the 10th Fort Myers' hitter to earn a weekly FSL honor since 2022.

The Mighty Mussels continue their 12-game road trip with a new series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, May 19. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from TD Ballpark.







Florida State League Stories from May 18, 2026

Quinn McDaniel Named FSL Player of the Week - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

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