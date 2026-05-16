Mussels Battle Back and Defeat Marauders 4-3

Published on May 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels bounced back from an early deficit and defeated the Bradenton Marauders by a 4-3 score on Friday night at LECOM Park.

The Marauder (20-17) offense got to Mussels' (21-16) starter Matthew Dalquist in the first, tagging him for three runs on four hits while sending eight men to the plate. Mussel pitching would then put up eight straight zeros to secure the win and tie the series a two wins apiece.

Still trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Ryan Sprock shot an opposite field blast over the wall in right to get Fort Myers on the board 3-1. It was his second homer of the season and left the bat at 106.7 mph.

Dalquist exited after four innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. The 23-year-old has gone at least four innings in all six of his appearances this season.

In the fifth, Quinn McDaniel singled to right to lead off the frame. A base hit from Bryan Acuna moved him into scoring position. Two batters later, Damuery Pena connected on a bloop single to center to plate McDaniel and make it 3-2.

Brent Francisco (3-0) took over on the mound in the bottom of the frame and worked around a double to put a zero on the board.

In the top of the sixth, JP Smith II led off with a walk. A groundout advanced him to second and another pair of walks moved him to third. A wild pitch from Gavin Adams (0-2) tied the game 3-3. Harry Genth was then hit by a pitch to give the Mussels their first lead, 4-3. Genth has now been hit by a Florida State League leading eight pitches this season.

Fransico exited after three shutout innings. The righty allowed three hits and did not issue a walk.

Brian Zeldin (S3) took over in the eighth and worked around a leadoff single to hold onto the 4-3 lead. Zeldin then picked up two strikeouts in the ninth and stranded the tying run on first after an error allowed a runner to reach.

The series continues on Saturday, May 16. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.