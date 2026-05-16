Cardinals Fall in 10 Innings to Tortugas 6-5 on Friday Night

Published on May 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (20-17) fell to the Daytona Tortugas (13-24) by a final score of 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. This snapped a three-game winning streak for Palm Beach who look for the series over the weekend.

In the top of the first inning, Daytona scored first for the second consecutive night. After Jacob Friend hit a leadoff single, Ty Doucette hit a double to drive him in and gave Daytona a 1-0 lead.

Palm Beach immediately responded in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Lars Nootbaar, who made his first Major League rehab appearance of the season, hit a solo home run to left field to tie the game at 1-1.

Both offenses were silent in the second and third innings. In the top of the fourth, Daytona had their most productive inning of the series. Nine men came to the plate and the Tortugas scored four runs thanks to just two hits and four walks and took a 5-1 lead.

However, Palm Beach got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame. Chase Heath reached first base on an error by Daytona second baseman Bernard Moon to lead off. After Yordalin Peña smacked a single, Alex Birge crushed a two-RBI double to center field to score two runs. Two batters later, Trevor Haskins hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Birge and the Cardinals cut the deficit to 5-4 after four innings.

The Palm Beach bullpen held Daytona down late into the game. Hunter Kublick threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings where he struck out three of the four hitters he faced. José Davila, who made a minor league rehab appearance, retired the first two batters of the top of the sixth inning, but walked two hitters and allowed a hit to load the bases. With two outs, Dylan Driessen entered the game and got Tyson Lewis to line out on the infield. Over the next two innings, Driessen retired seven straight Tortugas which included two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Peña came to the plate with the bases empty and two outs and blasted his second home run of the year, a solo home run to center field, to tie the game 5-5.

After a scoreless ninth inning, Daytona took the lead in the top of the 10th inning off of Palm Beach relief pitcher Liam Best (L, 2-1). Bernard Moon hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored their placed runner, Tyson Lewis, from third base. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Mike Villani (Sv, 2) entered the game for Daytona. Villani struck out the first two hitters he faced but issued a walk to Chase Heath. However, Peña struck out to end the game and the Tortugas won 6-5 on Friday night to snap the Cardinals' three-game winning streak.

The Cardinals become the "Frozen Iguanas" to continue their series against the Tortugas on Saturday, May 16th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.