Palm Beach Sweeps Wednesday Doubleheader against Daytona

Published on May 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - After Tuesday's series opener got postponed, the Palm Beach Cardinals (19-16) swept their doubleheader against the Daytona Tortugas (12-23) on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the first doubleheader of the season for the Cardinals in their first matchup against division-rival Daytona.

GAME ONE

After both teams went down 1-2-3 in the first inning, the Cardinals got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second against Daytona starting pitcher Stharlin Torres (L, 0-3). With one out, Michael Dattalo, who was activated off the injured list after playing on Opening Day, smacked a double. Chase Heath followed Dattalo with an RBI double to give the Cardinals the lead. After Yordalin Peña hit a single to put runners at first and third base, Cameron Nickens hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Heath as Palm Beach took a 2-0 lead after two innings.

However, Daytona responded on offense in the top of the third inning against Palm Beach starting pitcher Jacob Odle. Mason Neville led off with a double and came in to score on an RBI single by Rafhlmil Torres. Odle limited the damage to just the one run.

After the third inning, both teams on offense went quiet. Odle ran into some trouble in the top of the fifth inning after he allowed a single and a walk with two outs. Kaden Echeman (W, 2-1) came out of the Palm Beach bullpen and stranded both runners to keep the 2-1 lead. Odle finished his start with 4 2/3 innings pitched and allowed one run, four hits, two walks, and struck out a career-high nine Daytona batters. Echeman finished his outing with 1 1/3 innings pitched and allowed just one walk and struck out two batters. Nelfy Ynfante (Sv, 2) came out of the Cardinals' bullpen in the top of the seventh inning and faced the minimum number of hitters to secure the 2-1 victory in game one of the doubleheader.

GAME TWO

Brayden Smith led off the bottom of the first inning with a single. After two walks loaded the bases, Alex Birge lined a two-RBI double to right field to put Palm Beach on top. Peña followed that with an RBI single to left field for an additional run. Trevor Haskins launched a three-run home run to left field, his third home run of the year, which gave Palm Beach a 6-0 lead after the first inning.

In the top of the third inning, Daytona loaded the bases against Palm Beach starter Ty Van Dyke. Rafhmil Torres lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score a run. However, Van Dyke escaped without further damage to preserve the 6-1 Cardinals' lead. Daytona added one more run in the top of the fourth inning when the Tortugas hit three singles, the last of which was Ichiro Cano's RBI single to cut the Cardinals' lead to 6-2. Van Dyke finished with four innings pitched and allowed two runs and struck out four hitters.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Facundo Velásquez, in his Single-A debut, hit a solo home run to extend the Palm Beach lead to 7-2. It was the first Single-A hit, run, RBI, and home run for Velasquez.

Yadiel Batista (W, 2-0) pitched the fifth inning and allowed a hit in an otherwise clean frame.

The Cardinals added on more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Mitchell beat out an infield single to lead off the frame. Two hitters later, Birge hit an opposite-field, two-run home run which gave the Cardinals a 9-2 lead.

The Cardinals added on further in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Mitchell beat out an infield single and two hitters later, Alex Birge hit an opposite-field home run, extending Palm Beach's lead to 9-2.

Daytona cut into the Palm Beach lead in the top of the sixth inning. Justin Militello entered on the mound and issued two walks and hit two batters. With the bases loaded, Militello issued a balk to allow a run to score to make it 9-3.

The Cardinals got that run back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Johnfrank Salazar hit his first home run of the year to lead off the inning. Velasquez followed with a triple and Ryan Weingartner smashed an RBI double off the center field wall, which made the score 12-3, and the Cardinals held on to complete the doubleheader sweep on Wednesday night.

Palm Beach continues their series against Daytona with game three on Thursday, May 14th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







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