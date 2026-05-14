Humphreys Homers But Threshers Lose Late Lead

Published on May 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Nathan Humphreys hit a solo homer in the sixth that gave the Clearwater Threshers (20-15) a late lead, but the Lakeland Flying Tigers (20-15) held on to defeat the Threshers 8-6 on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return home on Thursday to hunt for their first win against Lakeland since August 2025.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. doubled to right-center field on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Cash Kuiper. Keaton Anthony followed with a deep fly ball to center, scoring Rinones Jr. on the sacrifice fly to open the scoring in favor of the Threshers. A solo home run in the top of the second for Lakeland evened the score at one apiece. Three straight one-out hits led to another run for the Flying Tigers in the third, giving Lakeland its first lead of the night.

Phillies top catching prospect Alrio Ferrebus fields a pitch behind home plate for the Threshers.Tori Heck

Nolan Beltran started a massive third-inning rally with a leadoff double on the second pitch of the frame. He scored on an RBI single by Tyler Pettorini to tie the game at two before Pettorini was thrown out at second. Rincones Jr. and Anthony hit back-to-back singles after the first out, and both came home on a double by Alirio Ferrebus to give the Threshers a two-run advantage. Nathan Humphreys drove in Ferrebus with a single three pitches later but was thrown out trying to take second after producing a three-run lead for the Threshers.

That advantage was quickly erased with a three-run fourth for the Flying Tigers, tying the game at five runs apiece. Humphreys broke the tie with a leadoff home run off Lakeland righty Ali Tanner in the sixth to give the Threshers a 6-5 lead. However, the Flying Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh, taking a two-run lead that would hold for the rest of the game. Lakeland took its second win in a row, 8-6, to move into a tie for first with the Threshers.

Phillies #28 prospect Keaton Anthony digs in for a pitch in a rehab game with the Threshers.

Zuher Yousuf surrendered four runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings of a no-decision. Jacob Pruitt let up one run on three hits with three strikeouts in 1.2 frames. Andrew Bechtold allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.0 scoreless inning of relief. MT Morrissey (1-1) took the loss and a blown save, giving up three runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout in 2.0 innings. Richie Cortese fired a scoreless and hitless ninth inning, walking one and striking out two.

Hogart tied his career high with his 12th consecutive game reaching base...Rincones Jr. has recorded two multi-hit games in five games of his rehab assignment...Anthony was perfect from the plate in three plate appearances...Jimenez came in for Rincones Jr. as a defensive replacement in the seventh...Ferrebus has driven in 18 runs over his current 13-game on-base streak...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday, May 14...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2026

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