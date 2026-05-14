Sanchez Homers, Lead Slips Away in 8-5 Loss

Published on May 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Tampa, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays battled back from an early deficit to take a three-run lead but couldn't hang on as the Tampa Tarpons scored six unanswered runs to win 8-5 on Wednesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in game two of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

SS Juan Sanchez (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R) gave Dunedin a 3-2 lead with a three-run opposite-field homer in the 4th inning for his second long ball of the season.

The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect left the yard for the second time over his last five games.

His homer left the bat at 96.6 MPH and traveled 345 ft.

CF Jake Cook (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) ripped a two-run double in the 4th for his first Class-A hit.

RF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, 2B, R) tallied a pair of hits including a double and recorded his team-leading fourth outfield assist of the season.

C Adam Hackenberg (3-for-5) logged three singles in his Dunedin debut and nabbed two attempted base stealers.







Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2026

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