Parker Homers in Walk-Off Loss

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Tampa, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays lost a low scoring pitcher's duel in walk-off fashion, falling 2-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in their series opener.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Brayden Heidel (3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K) hurled three frames of one-run ball in his third start of the season with four strikeouts.

After yielding a single to the first batter of the ballgame, Heidel did not allow a hit to the final 11 batters he faced.

Over his last three outings, Heidel has allowed one run on three total hits spanning 9.2 innings (0.93 ERA).

RHP Jack Nedrow (4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K) fired four shutout frames in his Blue Jays debut.

SS JoJo Parker (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) launched his third professional homer, a solo blast, in the 4th inning to tie the ballgame 1-1.

Parker's homer left the bat at 109.2 MPH and traveled 406 ft.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect has a hit in four straight contests, over which he's 5-for-13 (.385) with four RBI.

3B Eric Snow (3-for-4, 3 SB) tallied three of Dunedin's five hits and stole three bases.

Snow logged his second straight multi-hit performance and sixth multi-hit game of the season.







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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