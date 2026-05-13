Lovich Walk-Off Caps Rain-Delayed Pitchers' Duel

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Jackson Lovich of the Tampa Tarpons

(Tampa Tarpons) Jackson Lovich of the Tampa Tarpons(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons opened their series against the Dunedin Blue Jays with a tightly contested pitchers' duel, ultimately earning a walk-off win behind late-inning heroics from Jackson Lovich.

Tyler Boudreau was sensational on the mound and turned in one of his strongest outings of the year. The Tarpons' right-hander hurled a season-high six innings of one-run ball while striking out six.

Willy Montero opened the scoring in the first with an RBI groundout that brought home Lovich, giving Tampa an early 1-0 advantage.

Dunedin's offense was held at bay until the fourth inning, when JoJo Parker connected on a solo shot to right field to even the score at 1-1.

Tampa's bullpen picked up right where Boudreau left off, as Jose Martinez and Pedro Rodriguez combined for three scoreless innings to keep the game tied heading into the ninth.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run standing 90 feet away, Lovich delivered the deciding blow. The Tarpons' third baseman rose to the occasion, roasting a 104 MPH laser into left field for a walk-off single, sealing the victory for Tampa.

The Tarpons return to action tomorrow evening for game two against the Blue Jays, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 PM.

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Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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