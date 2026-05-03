Tarpons Set the Tone Early, Mets Flip the Script Late

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (12-15) built an early lead but couldn't hold off a late push from the St. Lucie Mets (12-15), falling 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa got on the board right away, with Brando Mayea coming around to score on Engelth Urena's RBI double to left.

Following a two-run second inning by the Mets, the Tarpons answered right back with a three-run frame. Kevin Verde laced a two-run double, and Luis Durango later drove in another run on a fielder's choice to put Tampa back in front, 4-2.

The Tarpons continued to apply pressure in the third, manufacturing another run on an RBI single from Willy Montero. They added one more in the fifth on Ediel Rivera's sacrifice fly to take a 6-2 advantage.

On the mound, Henry Lalane turned in a solid outing to start the game. The left-hander worked three innings, allowing two runs while striking out five. Jose Ledesma followed with an impressive relief appearance, striking out the side in a perfect fourth inning and finishing the day by fanning five of the six batters he faced.

St. Lucie began to chip away in the sixth, scoring three runs to cut the Tarpons' lead to 6-5. The game turned in the eighth inning, when the Mets capitalized on a hit-by-pitch and a pair of doubles to plate two runs and take a 7-6 lead.

The Tarpons went down in order in both the eighth and ninth innings, as the Mets held on to secure the one-run victory.

Tampa finishes its series with St. Lucie taking four of six games and will travel to Fort Myers next week to face the Mighty Mussels.







Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2026

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