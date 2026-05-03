Young's Four-Hit Day Not Enough in Series Finale Loss to Daytona

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost the series finale to the Daytona Tortugas by a final score of 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Despite the loss, Minnesota Twins No. 14 prospect Quentin Young recorded four hits, a season high. Young accounted for half of Fort Myers' (16-11) hits on Sunday afternoon. It was his third multi-hit game of the series.

The Mussels sent Twins 2025 9th round pick Justin Mitrovich to the mound to make his first professional start. The 22-year-old from Elon University worked a 1-2-3 frame in his first inning, including a strikeout of Bernard Moon.

In the top of the second inning, the Mussels struck after three straight one-out singles against Daytona (10-17) starter Deivi Villafana. The third knock came from Byron Chourio, who brought Ryan Sprock home making it 1-0 Fort Myers.

Mitrovich allowed two baserunners in the second inning but induced an inning-ending groundball double play to evade damage. In total, Mitrovich worked four scoreless innings. He faced sixteen batters, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five Tortugas.

He was relieved by Kolten Smith (2-2) in the fifth inning, and Daytona's offense turned in a two-out rally to tie the game at one, capped by an RBI single from Jacob Friend.

Smith recorded a key strikeout in the bottom of the sixth inning with the go-ahead runner at third base, getting Drew Davies to fan on three pitches to keep the game tied.

In the top of the seventh inning against Sheng-En Lin (2-1), Young led off the frame with a double to left field. He was later stranded in scoring position as the game stayed 1-1 through six and a half innings.

Daytona rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning behind the second RBI knock of the game by Friend. The Tortugas took the lead after seven innings, 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, a two-run double by Davies and another RBI single by Friend off of Jonathan Stevens extended Daytona's lead to 5-1.

Sprock and Young recorded back-to-back singles to open the ninth. Ian Daugherty cut into the deficit with an RBI groundout, but the rally fell short as the Mussels dropped their third consecutive game in Daytona Beach.

The Mighty Mussels return home on Tuesday, May 5 to play the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2026

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