Palm Beach Shuts out Clearwater 11-0 Sunday Afternoon to Avoid Sweep

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (16-11) avoided the six-game sweep against the Clearwater Threshers (16-11) with an 11-0 win on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the 2nd largest margin of victory this season for Palm Beach (April 21, 2026 at St. Lucie 17-2) and the third shutout win of 2026. With the win, Palm Beach remains in first place in the FSL East Division heading into their next series against Jupiter.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Cardinals took just their third lead of the series and first lead of two or more runs. Against Clearwater starting pitcher Cody Bowker (), Ryan Weingartner led off with a walk. Three batters later with two outs, Jonathan Mejia hit his team-leading fifth home run of the year, a two-run home run down the right field line, to give Palm Beach an early 2-0 lead.

Cade Crossland made his second start of the week and went four hitless and scoreless innings in a bounce-back second start against the Threshers.

The game remained 2-0 in favor of Palm Beach until the bottom of the sixth inning. With runners at second and third base thanks to two walks and a balk, Brayden Smith hit an RBI groundout to third base to score Jack Gurevitch to extend the Cardinals' lead to 3-0 after six innings.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach relief pitcher Jake Shelagowski (W, 2-2) came out of the bullpen and tossed three shutout innings to start his outing to keep Clearwater off of the scoreboard.

Alex Birge and Christian Martin led off the bottom of the seventh inning with back-to-back walks. After a wild pitch, Ryan Weingartner drove in Birge on a sacrifice fly to center field. Two batters later with Martin at third base, Gurevitch launched his fifth home run of the season to tie Mejia for the team lead and jump Palm Beach to a 6-0 lead.

Shelagowski finished his appearance with four scoreless innings pitched and allowed one walk, three hits, and struck out four batters.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cardinals added five insurance runs as 11 batters came to the plate. Martin knocked an RBI double for the first run. Gurevitch and Mejia each drew RBI walks with the bases loaded. Smith ended the scoring with an RBI single to cap the scoring and give Palm Beach a commanding 11-0 lead. Hunter Kublick came in to pitch the top of the ninth inning in his season debut for the Cardinals and preserved the shutout as the Cardinals defeated the Threshers 11-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Every hitter in the Palm Beach starting lineup reached base at least once despite only recording six hits as a team in the win.

The Cardinals remain in Jupiter to be the visiting team in the second "Duel of the Dean" series against the Jupiter Hammerheads beginning on Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday, May 5th with first pitch scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2026

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