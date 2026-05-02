Palm Beach Falls to Clearwater 7-2 Friday Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (15-10) dropped their season-high fifth-straight game as they fell to the Clearwater Threshers (15-10) by a final score of 7-2 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Clearwater took an early lead in the top of the first inning off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Ty Van Dyke (L, 1-1). Griffin Burkholder led the frame off with a broken bat single. With one out, Alirio Ferrebus hit a double to right field to put runners at second and third base. Nolan Beltran grounded out to third base which scored Burkholder and gave Clearwater a 1-0 lead. That run was Van Dyke's first earned run allowed this season, who entered the game as the only qualified pitcher in minor league baseball to not allow an earned run.

Two innings later in the bottom of the third, the first two Cardinals' hitters reached on an error and a walk. With one out, Chase Heath lined a RBI single down the left field line that scored Heriberto Caraballo. With two outs, Cameron Nickens hit a single to right field, but Gurevitch was thrown out at home plate to end the inning with the score tied at 1-1.

However, Clearwater got an immediate response on offense in the top of the fourth inning when Jonathan Hogart hit a three-run home run to center field to give the Threshers a 4-1 lead.

Palm Beach got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Luis Pino hit a single and Caraballo drew a walk. Then, Jonathan Mejia broke his bat on an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 4-2 after four innings.

Van Dyke finished his fifth start of the season with 4 2/3 innings pitched and allowed a career-high four earned runs, one walk, and struck out five Clearwater batters. Alex Breckheimer was the first Cardinal pitcher out of the bullpen and got the final out in the top of the fifth inning.

After a scoreless fifth inning for both teams, Breckheimer faced some trouble in the top of the sixth. Clearwater loaded the bases with one out thanks to two walks and a single. Breckheimer than hit Hogart with a pitch to drive in a run. Manolfi Jimenez followed Hogart with a sacrifice fly to right field to add an additional run as the Threshers took a 6-2 lead. Nelfy Infante entered the game and recorded the final out of the inning. Ynfante proceeded to toss 3 1/3 innings where he allowed just one unearned run and struck out five hitters while walking just two batters.

In the top of the ninth, Clearwater scored one more when an error allowed Jimenez to reach, and he later scored on a passed ball, pushing the Clearwater lead to 7-2. The Cardinals offense could not cut into the deficit as they ultimately fell to the Threshers by the 7-2 final score. With the loss, the Cardinals lose just their second series of the season and their first six-game series in 2026.

Despite the five-game skid, the Cardinals remain in first place in the FSL East Division after Friday night's action.

Game five of this six-game series takes place on Saturday, May 2nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Cardinals become the "Frozen Iguanas" as they face the Threshers on "*Halfway to Halloween Night.*" Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026

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