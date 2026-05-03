Palm Beach Falls to Clearwater 9-6 on Saturday Night in Season-High Sixth-Straight Loss

Published on May 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - As the Frozen Iguanas, the Palm Beach Cardinals (15-11) dropped their season-high sixth-straight game as they lost 9-6 to the Clearwater Threshers (16-10) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Palm Beach is in danger of being swept in this six-game series.

The Frozen Iguanas, it was Palm Beach that scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning off of Clearwater starting pitcher Gage Wood. Jonathan Mejia led off the frame with his fourth home run of the year, a solo home run to right field, which put Palm Beach in front with a 1-0 lead.

However, Clearwater answered back in the top of the third inning off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Ethan Young (L, 0-2). With one out and two runners on base, Nathan Humphreys hit an RBI single to tie the game. Alirio Ferrebus followed that with a two-RBI double to left field which gave the Threshers a 3-1 lead. Clearwater added three more runs in the top of the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single from Manolfi Jimenez and a two-run home run by Robert Phelps which gave the Threshers a commanding 6-1 lead after four innings.

Young finished his start with 4 1/3 innings pitched and allowed six runs, three of which were earned, on seven hits, one walk, and struck out six batters.

Later, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Chase Heath hit a solo home run to right field, his third home run of the season, which cut the deficit to 6-2 after six innings.

Just like earlier in the game, Clearwater had an answer on offense in the top of the seventh inning off of Palm Beach relief pitcher Yadiel Batista. Batista was efficient and keeping the Threshers off of the scoreboard. However, Juan Villavicencio hit a two-run home run to right field, his third home run of the series, to make it an 8-2 Clearwater lead.

It was the Frozen Iguanas' turn to get back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning. Palm Beach loaded the bases with no outs. Jack Gurevitch brought all three runners home on a bases-clearing double which hit the top of the centerfield wall and nearly was a grand slam. Palm Beach left two runners on base as they trailed 8-5 after seven innings. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cameron Nickens hit his first career home run, a solo home run to right field, to get the Frozen Iguanas a little closer at an 8-6 deficit.

The Threshers added an additional run in the top of the ninth inning thanks to an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Nolan Beltran to make it a 9-6 lead for Clearwater. Palm Beach had runners at first and second base with no outs to begin the bottom of the frame. But, the next three hitters went down in order and Palm Beach suffered their season-high sixth-straight loss with the 9-6 final score on Saturday night.

The Cardinals end their regular-season series against the Threshers looking to avoid being swept on Sunday, May 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in the series finale. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2026

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