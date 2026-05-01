Palm Beach Falls 16-1 to Clearwater Thursday Night

Published on April 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (15-9) fell to the Clearwater Threshers by a final score of 16-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Palm Beach pitching issued a season-high 17 walks in the contest as Clearwater scored a season-high in 16 runs.

The Threshers scored first in the top of the first inning when Palm Beach starter Jacob Odle (L, 1-2) walked three straight hitters with two outs. After an error, Odle walked Juan Villavicencio which plated the first run of the game. Cardinals' manager Rich Benjamin pulled Odle and inserted Kaden Echman on the mound, who walked in two more runs before finally escaping the inning with the score 3-0 in favor of Clearwater.

In the top of the third inning, Clearwater left fielder Nolan Beltran drew a leadoff walk. The next hitter, Matthew Ferrara, hit a two-run home run off of Echeman to extend the Thresher lead to 5-0. After two more walks, Angel Mata grounded into a double play. However, Tyler Pettorini hit RBI blooped single to center field which drove in a third run of the inning. That ended the day for Echeman as the Cardinals turned to Jovi Galvez on the mound. Pettorini advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch. Galvez later issued another wild pitch scored Pettorini to give the Threshers a 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning with two outs, Ryan Mitchell launched his second home run of the season, a solo home run to left field, to put the Cardinals on the scoreboard for the first time as Palm Beach trailed 7-1.

After both teams went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings, the Threshers went back to work on offense in the top of the sixth against Palm Beach relief pitcher Yordy Herrera in his second inning on the mound. With two runners on base and one out, Juan Villavicencio hit an opposite-field, three-run home run to left field to give Clearwater a 10-1 lead.

The Threshers did not stop scoring in the later innings as Clearwater scored two runs in the seventh inning, three runs in the eighth inning, and one run in the ninth inning to take a 16-1 lead. Palm Beach could not get another runner across home plate and suffered their largest defeat of the season at the 16-1 final score on Thursday night.

The weekend portion of this six-game series between Palm Beach and Clearwater opens the month of May on Friday, May 1st with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2026

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