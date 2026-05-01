Threshers Thrash Cardinals in 15-Run Rout

Published on April 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (14-10) scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, cruising to a 16-1 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals (15-9) on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Clearwater looks to clinch the series victory when they return on Friday night.

After the second out of the top of the first inning, Jonathan Hogart drew a two-out walk against Cardinals starter Jacob Odle. After Nolan Beltran walked, Matthew Ferrara reached on an error by Palm Beach third baseman Ryan Weingartner to load the bases. The next three Threshers hitters walked, with Juan Villavicencio, Will Vierling, and Angel Mata all picking up an RBI. The Threshers left the first inning with a three-run advantage.

The top of the third inning began with a walk, with Nolan Beltran leading off the frame with a walk. On the very next pitch, Matthew Ferrara sent a rocket over the left field wall for a two-run home run, giving the Threshers a 5-0 lead. Juan Villavicencio followed with a walk, and after the second out, Tyler Pettorini hit a single to right-center field for the Threshers' third run of the inning. With two outs in the frame, Griffin Burkholder drew a walk. Ball four bounced away from the catcher, allowing Pettorini to make it a four-run third inning and extend Clearwater's advantage to seven runs.

Palm Beach scored its only run on a solo homer in the third inning, and the Threshers led 7-1 until the top of the sixth inning. Hogart and Beltran walked to lead off the inning, and after the first out of the frame, Juan Villavicencio hit a three-run home run to left-center to bring Clearwater into double digits. But the Threshers kept rolling in the seventh, beginning with a leadoff single by Tyler Pettorini. He advanced to second on a throwing error by Cardinals' reliever Yordy Herrera. Griffin Burkholder was hit by a pitch, and Nathan Humphreys walked to load the bases. After Liam Best came out of the bullpen to replace Herrera, Hogart hit a deep fly ball to right field that scored Pettorini on a sacrifice fly, and Burkholder tagged and advanced to third. Beltran followed with an RBI single to make it 12-1.

Pettorini picked up his third hit of the game on a one-out infield single to third base. Humphreys and Hogart walked to load the bases before the Cardinals' first baseman came in to pitch. Nolan Beltran greeted the new hurler with an RBI single that scored Pettorini from third. Ferrara followed with a two-out double that scored two and stretched the lead to 14. Will Vierling led off the ninth with a solo home run, and the Threshers sealed their highest scoring win of the season with a 16-1 blowout over the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Brad Pacheco surrendered one run on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 5.0 innings of a no-decision. Brian Walters (2-1) earned his second win of the year in 2.0 shutout frames with one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Jacob Pruitt earned a save in 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings, walking one and striking out four.

Pruitt earned the first save of his career...The Threshers set season highs in walks (17), runs scored (16), and margin of victory (+15) ...Pettorini recorded a career-high three hits...Three Threshers have now hit their first homer of the season against Palm Beach...Pacheco walked a batter for the first time since April 12...Ferrara and Villavicencio tied their career highs with four RBIs each...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday, May 1...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2026

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