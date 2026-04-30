Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on April 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Beachbirds are looking for a bounce back game after suffering an 11-6 loss against Clearwater last night.

The runs scored were thanks to Ryan Mitchell (2), Ryan Weingartner (1), Yordalin Pena (1), and Luis Pino (2).

Jack Martinez pitched for 2.2 innings, striking out 4 and walking 3. Antonio Cuello came in to relieve him for 2.1 innings, striking out 1 and no walks. Justin Militello, Dylan Driessen, and Robbie Knowles came in for the remaining 3.3 innings, tallying up a total of 4 strikeouts, 6 hits, and 4 walks among the three of them.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Mitchell, DH

Ryan Weinartner, 3B

Grayden Smith, 2B

Alex Birge, C

Yordalin Pena, CF

Cam Nickens, RF

Christian martin, LF

Trevor Haskins, SS

Heriberto Caraballo, 1B

Jacob Odle, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Menes and Galle to PEO. Ynfante (SPG), Militello (MiLB FA), and Batista (FCL) transferred to PMB. Salazar placed on Dev. List.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 30, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.