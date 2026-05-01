Tarpons Jump on Mets Early, Win 3rd Straight Game in Series

Published on April 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets outfielder Randy Guzman runs to third

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets outfielder Randy Guzman runs to third(St. Lucie Mets)

TAMPA, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets ended their matchup with Tampa by tossing four scoreless innings of relief but ultimately lost an 8-5 decision to the Tarpons on Thursday night.

The Tarpons scored three runs in the first inning and three more runs in the second inning to build a 6-1 lead at Steinbrenner Field. The Mets scored single runs in four of their first five innings as they tried to claw their way back into the game, but the early deficit proved to be too much.

Randy Guzman gave the Mets a brief lead when he hit a solo home run in the first inning. It was his fifth home run of the season. It was just the second time in the last 11 games the Mets scored first.

Two batters into the bottom of the first inning the Tarpons were able to tie the game. Mets starter R.J. Gordon, on a MiLB rehab assignment, hit the leadoff batter and Jackson Lovich followed with a RBI double to make it 1-1. Two batters later Brando Mayea slugged a two-run homer to put the Tarpons ahead 3-1.

The Tarpons scored their fourth run when reliever Tyler McLoughlin threw a wild pitch that brought home JoJo Jackson for 4-1 Tarpons lead in the second inning. Later in the inning with two outs Enmanuel Tejeda hit a critical two-run single that increased Tampa's advantage to 6-1.

JT Benson brought home Elian Peña with a ground out in the third inning. The Mets made it 6-3 in the fourth inning a Sam Robertson RBI single.

The Tarpons scored twice off Mets reliever Joel Lara in the bottom of the fourth. Hans Montero scored from third base on a passed ball to make it 7-3. Lara got a big double play ball with the bases loaded off the bat of Mayea but a run scored on the play to put Tampa up 8-3. Lara settled down and did not let in a run over his next two innings.

Joe Scarborough followed Lara with two scoreless innings to finish the night on the mound for the Mets.

The Mets couldn't muster any offense against Tampa reliever Greysen Carter (1-0), who tossed 3.0 scoreless innings to get the win.

AJ Salgado led off the eighth with a home run against new reliever Jordalin Mendoza that cut the Tampa lead to 8-5. Mendoza ran into trouble in the ninth by walking and hitting a batter but he got Julio Zayas to line out to right field to end the game.

Peña went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles, a walk and two runs scored.

The homers for Guzman and Salgado were both their fifth dingers of the year to tie for the team lead. Salgado was 2 for 4.

Robertson led all hitters in the game by going 3 for 4.

Gordon (0-1) took the loss. He was charged with five runs over 1.1 innings.

Tarpons starter Justin West gave up four runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings in a no-decision.

The Mets (10-14) and Tarpons (11-13) play the fourth game of their series at Steinbrenner Field on Friday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2026

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