Ramon Homers, Lead Slips Away Late in 7-5 Loss

Published on April 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't hold an early 4-0 advantage, falling 7-5 to the Jupiter Hammerheads in game three of their six-game set on Thursday at TD Ballpark.

After Dayne Pengelly and Keyner Benitez traded scoreless frames to open the night, Dunedin broke through with a four-run 5th to open the scoring and take the lead. Jupiter responded with two runs in the 8th before erupting for five in the 9th, batting around to seize a 7-4 lead. The Blue Jays put the tying run on base with nobody out in the bottom of the 9th, but a game-ending double play cut the comeback short.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Dayne Pengelly (3.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 3 K) hurled 3.2 shutout frames with one hit and three strikeouts, extending his scoreless streak to 10 innings.

RHP Yondrei Rojas (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) retired all four batters he faced including three strikeouts in his first outing on Minor League Rehab Assignment.

LF Dariel Ramon (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB, SB) launched a three-run homer in the 5th to open the scoring, his third homer of the season.

After not leaving the yard over the first 150 games of his professional career, Ramon has launched three homers in his last 10 games with 9 RBI.

Over his last 10 games, Ramon is batting .323 with 3 HR and a 1.139 OPS.

Ramon tallied his fifth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game of the season.

CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-4, RBI, 3 SB) tallied a pair of hits including an RBI single in the 5th.

He's 5-for-13 (.385) over the first three games of the series vs. Jupiter, with an RBI in each of the first three contests.

Bullard also stole three bases, the most in a game by a Blue Jay this season, and now has 14 bags in his last nine games.







Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2026

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