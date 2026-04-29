Dominant Pitching Not Enough as Jays Drop Sixth Straight

Published on April 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Despite a strong showing from the Blue Jays pitching staff, the Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their sixth straight, falling to the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-5 in their series opener on Monday night at TD Ballpark.

Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow only one earned run on five hits with nine strikeouts.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Dylan Watts (3.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 7 K) hurled 3.1 perfect frames with a career-high seven strikeouts in his first professional start.

Watts struck out six consecutive batters between the 1st and 3rd.

Over his last four outings, Watts has pitched to a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings with 16 strikeouts and four walks.

He topped out at 97.4 MPH and induced a career-high 17 whiffs.

RHP Diego Dominguez (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K) hurled three no-hit frames in relief with two strikeouts.

Dominguez has not allowed a run over his last three outings, spanning 6.1 innings with five strikeouts.

LF Blaine Bullard (2-for-5, RBI, R, SB) logged his third multi-hit game of the season, highlighted by an RBI single in the 5th.

2B Eric Snow (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB) reached base four times, including RBI singles in the 5th and 9th innings.

Snow logged his fourth multi-hit and fourth multi-RBI performance of the season.







Florida State League Stories from April 28, 2026

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