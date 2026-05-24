Bullard's Go-Ahead Blast Secures Series Victory

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Blaine Bullard's go-ahead homer in the 6th inning lifted the Dunedin Blue Jays to their fourth straight win and a series victory, as they defeated the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their series finale.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Jake Bloss (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K) fanned five Mussels across four innings of one-run ball in his first minor league rehab start for Dunedin.

The Blue Jays No. 8 prospect did not allow a run over the first three frames.

Bloss tossed 50 pitches for 36 strikes, and topped out at 97 MPH.

He has not allowed a run over his three rehab outings spanning 8.2 innings for Dunedin and the FCL Blue Jays.

RF Blaine Bullard (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) socked a two-run go-ahead homer in the 6th at 106.2 MPH to give Dunedin the lead.

The Blue Jays No. 15 prospect logged his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, and seventh multi-hit performance over his last nine games.

The homer at 106.2 MPH was Bullard's hardest hit ball of his Dunedin career.

Over his last 20 games, Bullard is batting .313 with a homer and 11 RBI.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

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