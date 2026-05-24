Ninth Inning Comeback Stalls as the Threshers Drop Finale

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - For the second-straight night, the Clearwater Threshers (26-19) put up a crooked number in the ninth inning, but they fell 8-4 to the Tampa Tarpons (22-23) on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers return home on Tuesday to finish off the month of May with a six-game set against Dunedin.

After two scoreless innings started the game, Tampa opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first third of the game. The Tarpons plated two more runs in the fifth to double their advantage. Tampa followed up with three more runs in the sixth, extending their advantage to seven runs.

Another run in the eighth gave Tampa an 8-0 lead despite back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame. The Threshers picked up their only runs in the ninth, beginning when Griffin Burkholder was hit by a pitch. After the first out of the inning, Jonathan Hogart singled to left, and Burkholder made it all the way to third on the hit. He scored the Threshers' first run of the game on a single by Matthew Ferrara that moved Hogart to second. Hogart scored on a single by Manolfi Jimenez, and an error in right field by JoJo Jackson moved Jimenez to second and Ferrara to third base. After the second out, Jaeden Calderon walked to load the bases, and Robert Phelps hit a pop fly to right field. Tarpons second baseman, Luis Escudero, ran out to field it but couldn't make the catch, allowing two runs to score for Clearwater. Despite the ninth-inning rally, the Threshers fell 8-4 to the Tarpons in the series finale.

Sean Youngerman (1-2) surrendered two runs (one earned) on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings to take the loss. Zuher Yousuf struck out two batters in 1.1 innings but allowed two runs on three hits. MT Morrissey let up three runs on three hits with one walk in 1.0 inning of relief. Gabe Craig allowed one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. James Tallon walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning.

Hogart has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games...Jimenez's five-game hit streak is his longest such streak as a Thresher...The Threshers have scored ten runs over the last two ninth innings...Jimenez recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season...Vierling caught three of four baserunners trying to steal...The Threshers begin a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, May 26...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

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