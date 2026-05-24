Escudero Homers in Debut, Boudreau Shines as Tarpons Top Threshers

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons closed out the series with an 8-4 victory over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field, powered by a strong start from Tyler Boudreau and a memorable Tarpons debut from Luis Escudero.

Boudreau was dominant across 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five and walking one. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.94 on the season and exited in the sixth inning with Tampa holding a 4-0 advantage.

The Tarpons broke through in the third inning after John Cristino and Escudero opened the frame with back-to-back singles. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Cristino following a throwing error, before Hans Montero lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Escudero and make it 2-0.

Tampa added two more runs in the fifth inning. Martin-Grudzielanek singled to begin the inning and later scored on an RBI triple from Hans Montero into the left-center field gap. After a pair of outs, JoJo Jackson delivered an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Escudero, making his Tarpons debut, provided the biggest swing of the afternoon, launching a two-run homer in the sixth to push the lead to 6-0. Later in the inning, Luis Puello added an RBI single to score Martin-Grudzielanek and cap a three-run frame.

The Tarpons added another run in the seventh when Engelth Urena doubled to left field to plate Jackson, extending the advantage to 8-0.

Clearwater mounted a late rally in the ninth inning, scoring four runs with the help of three Tarpons errors, but Jose Ledesma entered the game with two men gone and recorded the final out to secure the win.

After splitting their series with the Threshers, the Tarpons will hit the road and head to Daytona, returning to action on Tuesday.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

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