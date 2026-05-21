Big Swings, Missed Chances: Tarpons Drop Both Ends of Twinbill

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons shortstop Jackson Lovich

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons shortstop Jackson Lovich(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - Jackson Lovich delivered one of the most impressive individual performances of the season in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader, but the Tampa Tarpons came up empty in both ends of the twinbill, falling 6-5 in the opener and 4-2 in the nightcap to the Clearwater Threshers at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Lovich powered the Tarpons' offense throughout the afternoon, launching three home runs in game one and finishing the day with five hits across both contests.

Game One:

Lovich's three-homer performance headlined a back-and-forth opener, but a four-run third inning by Clearwater proved to be the difference.

The game was all square until the top of the third, when Griffin Burkholder opened the scoring with a three-run shot, followed by a Keaton Anthony solo homer to give Clearwater a quick 4-0 lead.

Tampa responded immediately in the bottom half. Santiago Gomez led off with a single, and Lovich followed by launching his first home run of the afternoon to right-center, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Burkholder struck again in the fifth, lining an RBI single to extend the Threshers' lead to 5-2.

Lovich continued to carry the Tarpons' offense, blasting a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fifth to bring Tampa within two. The Tarpons kept the pressure on as Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek manufactured a run, swiping both second and third before scoring on a throwing error to make it 5-4.

In the seventh, Clearwater added a much-needed insurance run on an RBI single from Nathan Humphreys.

Because as it turned out, Lovich wasn't finished.

In the bottom half of the inning, he roped his third homer of the game - a no-doubt shot off the Turner sign by the scoreboard in left-center field - pulling the Tarps within one.

Tampa threatened in its final at-bat but came up just short, stranding the tying run at second base.

Game Two:

The nightcap followed a similar script, as Clearwater once again used an early offensive burst to take control. The Threshers plated three runs in the second inning on a solo home run by Jonathan Hogart, an RBI single, and a sacrifice fly to build a 3-0 advantage.

Justin West turned in a solid outing on the mound for Tampa, racking up six strikeouts in as many innings to keep the Tarpons within striking distance.

Tampa chipped away in the bottom of the fifth. John Cristino tallied his first RBI in his debut with a line drive to left before Martin-Grudzielanek reeled the Tarpons within one on a sacrifice fly.

Clearwater once again added a late-inning insurance run, and the Tarpons were unable to break through late against the Threshers' bullpen despite putting runners on base.

The Tarpons will look to bounce back tomorrow night at George M. Steinbrenner Field in game three of the six-game set, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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