Tortugas Bullpen Falters Late, Drop Opener at Jupiter 9-4

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas carried a four-run lead into the fifth inning and played through a 1-hour, 56-minute weather delay in the sixth, but Jupiter rallied for nine unanswered runs to hand Daytona a 9-4 loss on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The loss dropped the Tortugas to 13-27 overall and 4-15 on the road. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the opening inning. Jacob Friend worked a leadoff walk, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout before Ty Doucette delivered an RBI single through the right side to give the Tortugas an early 1-0 lead.

The Tortugas added two more in the fourth despite not recording a hit. Tyson Lewis walked and Rafhlmil Torres was hit by a pitch before Lewis was erased trying to take third. Ichiro Cano later reached on an error that allowed Torres to score before Davies was plated on a wild pitch to stretch the advantage to 3-0.

Daytona added another run in the fifth. Kyle Henley singled before Doucette followed with his third hit of the night. Lewis then lined an RBI single to right to score Henley and make it 4-0.

Stharlin Torres held Jupiter scoreless through four innings before the Hammerheads broke through in the fifth. After two outs, Jupiter loaded the bases and Esmil Valencia lifted a three-run homer to left to cut the Daytona lead to 4-3.

Jupiter seized momentum in the sixth. PJ Morlando led off the inning with a double before weather halted play for 1 hour and 56 minutes. Following the delay, Daytona went to the bullpen and Jupiter capitalized, scoring twice to take a 5-4 lead.

The Hammerheads added another run in the seventh before pulling away in the eighth with three more runs to secure the opener of the six-game series. Stat of the Game

10 - Daytona recorded 10 hits but stranded nine runners and finished 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. The Tortugas are now 8-3 this season when recording 10 or more hits. Notes

Daytona fell to 13-27 overall and 4-15 on the road.

The Tortugas have lost nine of their last 10 games.

Daytona dropped to 2-8 against Jupiter this season.

Daytona fell to 8-23 against right-handed starters.

Opponents now own 14 come-from-behind wins against Daytona.

Doucette recorded his first three-hit game of the season and second of his professional career.

Doucette extended his hitting streak to four games.

Doucette recorded his third multi-hit game of the season.

Lewis recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season and extended his on-base streak to five games.

Henley extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Davies extended his hitting streak to seven games.

R. Torres extended his on-base streak to seven games, tying his longest streak of the season. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against Jupiter on Wednesday, May 20. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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