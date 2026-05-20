Hammerheads Come from Behind in 9-4 Win over Daytona

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-16) came from behind through the rain to defeat the Daytona Tortugas (13-27) by a final score of 9-4 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, after scoring nine unanswered runs, Jupiter retains first place in the FSL East Division

In the bottom of the first inning, Jacob Friend drew a leadoff walk and stole second base off Jupiter's starting pitcher Jake Clemente. With one out, Ty Doucette hit an RBI single to right field that scored the first run of the game.

In the top of the fourth inning, Daytona added on to their lead. With two outs and runners at first and third base, Ichiro Cano hit a slow ground ball which went under the glove of Jupiter shortstop Carter Johnson and allowed a run to score. A wild pitch by Clemente brought home another Tortugas' run which made it a 3-0 Daytona lead.

Clemente went back out for the top of the fifth inning and the Tortugas went back to work on offense. After back-to-back singles to lead off the frame, Clemente was pulled for Franklyn Moreta, who came in relief on the mound for the Hammerheads. Tyson Lewis hit an RBI bloop single to extend the Daytona lead to 4-0.

The Hammerheads finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning. With two outs, Emilio Barreras hit a single to center field. Johnson drew a walk to put two runners on base. Then, Esmil Valencia smoked a three-run home run to left field, his first home run of the season, to cut the Jupiter deficit to 4-3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the game went into a one-hour and 56-minute rain delay after PJ Morlando led off with a double. When the rain cleared with one out, Echedry Vargas crushed an RBI double to left field to score Morlando to tie the game. Victor Ortega followed Vargas with an RBI single to give the Hammerheads their first lead at 5-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Johnson led off the frame with a walk and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch and to third base on a throwing error. Valencia then blooped a ball into right field for an RBI single which put the Hammerheads up 6-4. The Hammerheads added on in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jake McCutcheon, in his first game back with Jupiter since April, hit a leadoff single and Ortega advanced him to third base with a double. Julio Henriquez lined a two-run double to left field that scored both runners. The Hammerheads plated one more run in the inning when Barreras scored on a passed ball, which put the Hammerheads up 9-4.

The Hammerheads' bullpen of Moreta, Luis Ramirez (W, 1-0), Chase Renner (H, 1) and Braulio Salas (Sv, 1) tossed a combined five scoreless innings to secure the 9-4 comeback victory for Jupiter over Daytona on Tuesday night.

Valencia led the offense after he went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIS. Andres Valor also extended his league-leading on-base streak to 24 games. Ortega added two hits and the game-winning RBI to his day at the plate.

The Hammerheads and Tortugas continue the series on Wednesday, May 20th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Stadium. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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