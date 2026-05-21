Espinal, Salas Power Lakeland to 4-1 Win over Bradenton

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Anibal Salas and Edian Espinal's home runs sparked the Lakeland Flying Tigers (23-18) to a 4-1 win over the Bradenton Marauders (21-20) on Wednesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

For the second consecutive game to start the series, Bradenton struck first in the opening frame. Edgleen Perez smashed a solo shot to left field off starting pitcher Cash Kuiper, giving the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

Salas responded with a two-run blast off starter Jaiker Garcia in the third. Carson Rucker reached on a leadoff single and scored on Salas' two-run shot, putting the Flying Tigers ahead 2-1.

Espinal followed with a solo homer off Garcia in the fourth, pushing Lakeland's lead to 3-1.

The Flying Tigers tacked on one more run in the sixth off Dariel Francia. Espinal drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch, capping the scoring with the home side ahead 4-1.

In the seventh inning, Jesus Pinto nailed a runner at home on a throw from left field to preserve Lakeland's 4-1 lead, and neither team scored the rest of the contest.

Ali Tanner (3-3) nabbed the win, throwing 3.0 shutout innings while allowing two hits, striking out four and walking one. Garcia (0-1) took the loss, tossing 4.0 innings and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two. Eliseo Mota (2) earned the three-out save, pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Lakeland looks for a 3-0 series lead in its six-game set with Bradenton. Game three begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Flying Tigers RHP Malachi Witherspoon (2-0, 3.51) faces off against RHP Kyle Robinson (0-0, --).







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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